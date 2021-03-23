COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Tony Alford admitted he’s not a patient person on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes running backs coach will have six scholarship ball carriers on hand for spring practice, and said it will take putting them in competitive situations in order to improve their own areas of their ballhandling and rushing. However, Alford said that improvement must come in a hurry.

“Ask my players, I’m not a real patient person,” Alford said. “So, you don’t say ‘Hey, be patient, wait your turn.’ Well, wait your turn for what? Come take the job. I don’t want them to be patient. Come take the job. Show me, show the staff, that we have to play you, that I don’t have a choice but to play you because you are by far the best guy we got. Show me, don’t tell me, show me.”

Last season’s breakout Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon declared for the NFL draft in January, leaving Ohio State with four scholarship players in sophomores Steele Chambers and Marcus Crowley, junior Master Teague III and freshman Miyan Williams, not to mention junior Xavier Johnson who got four carries in 2020 or senior and Dublin, Ohio, native Robert Cope, who appeared in two games in 2019.

Ohio State also added a pair of four-stars in freshmen TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor, and so Alford will have plenty to work with as he said he’s never been in a situation where he’s had this many players vying for snaps.

“It’s a little unique since previous years,” Alford said. “It’s also a fun challenge. I think for me as a coach, I have to make sure every day I come in here into this building I’ve got to be prepared and have a very clear, concise plan of exactly how I want to attack this day so that nothing gets lost in the shuffle.”

