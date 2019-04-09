On Tuesday, the video production department at Ohio State put ‘Tote Nation’ in the spotlight with a three-minute video on social media talking about the culture of the room, the legacy of the position and ways that Alford has seen his coaching style change during his career.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have had a tremendous amount of success through the years at the running back position and Tony Alford has seen more than his fair share of great running backs come through his room over at the WHAC since joining the staff before the 2015 season.

🚪 The Room: Running Backs @CoachTonyAlford & @ToteNation have the tall task of building upon the legacy set by the former running back greats of Ohio State. They're doing it through relentless work ethic and a strong family environment. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qRw8f5G5of

“Early in my coaching years… it was just about just winning,” Alford said. “As I have gotten older in the profession, it has really shown me this is about mentorship and this is about teaching young men how to survive.”

There is little doubt how much that Alford’s former and current players feel about their position coach.

“I am glad that God brought coach Alford into my life,” running back JK Dobbins said.

Alford will lead a running back room in 2019 that said goodbye to Mike Weber who declared early for the NFL Draft. Dobbins will return on the heels of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Buckeyes during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Master Teague will be on the heels of Dobbins along with Demario McCall, while Marcus Crowley is the new kid on the block as an early enrollee from the class of 2019.

Fans will get a chance to see ‘Tote Nation’ on the field at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Ohio State will go through is annual spring game. Tickets are still available for the event as festivities are slated to start at 12:00 pm (EDT).