BuckeyeGrove - Alford: If season started tomorrow, Teague 'would be' starting RB

Less than two years ago, Master Teague was a redshirt freshman, dipping his toes in the water in limited snaps behind J.K. Dobbins.

Now, Teague is a college graduate, the favorite to secure Ohio State’s starting running back position, and the sole veteran in his position room.

Things change quickly in the confines of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“It’s a little weird being an old guy now, being the veteran,” Teague said on Tuesday. “It kinda went fast, but it was long at the same time. It’s rewarding too. I get to pour into the guys, things that I know and share with them."

Last season, Teague looked limited in a starting role, proving to be effective in short-yardage situations but eventually being overshadowed by the rapid rise of Trey Sermon.

The Tennessee native finished the shortened campaign with 514 rushing yards and a team-high eight touchdowns, but only averaged 4.9 yards per carry and struggled with his burst after working his way back from an Achilles injury suffered in the early days of spring practice 2020.

With five running backs itching for carries behind him, it’s now or never for Teague, who said injury concerns are a thing of the past.



On Tuesday, running backs coach Tony Alford confirmed that the starting job is in Teague’s hands right now, citing the elder statesman’s abundance of experience compared to all other candidates.

“If we started the games tomorrow, he would be,” Alford said, referring to Teague as Ohio State’s starting running back. “He’s the incumbent starter. He’s played the most and had the most reps of anybody in the room.”