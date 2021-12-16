Alex 'Sonny' Styles' versatility, maturity make him ready for Ohio State

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Lorenzo Styles Sr. didn’t know what body type his youngest son was going to have.

When he began training Alex Styles, known as Sonny, it started at defensive end, eventually moving back to linebacker and even further back to safety, eventually filling a hole at free safety that Pickerington Central needed.

Lorenzo Styles Sr. knows Sonny Styles isn’t perfect at everything on the defensive side of the ball. His son just signed with Ohio State as a five star in the 2022 class and he was still saying how Styles’ angles on run fits coming from 10 deep are “bad sometimes.”

But it’s not about perfection. It’s about potential with Sonny Styles, potential that Ohio State saw from the get go.

“We’re going to use him everywhere we can,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said of the five-star athlete. “He can do a lot of things: he can cover, he can blitz, he can play zone, he can play man. He’s like a Swiss Army Knife out there, so our guys on defense are going to be excited to have him in different roles as he builds.”

Sonny Styles wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s the kind of player his father built him up to being, following in his father’s footsteps after he played for Ohio State from 1993-94. It’s the kind of player he wants to be at Ohio State.

“When I go somewhere, I want to make a big impact,” he said. “I think the first year, I don’t want to come in like I deserve something. I just want to come in and work real hard and see what happens.”

With Ohio State, Styles saw an opportunity to come in earlier than expected.

When Styles told Day that he was committing to the Buckeyes, sitting in the Blackwell Hotel on campus before Ohio State’s game against Purdue, the head coach said the then-junior brought up the idea of getting to the program a year early.

“They had always sort of planned out,” Day said. “His older brother played, and he just kind of did that growing up. Maybe that’s something that motivated him, but that was something he and his family brought to us, and we will support him in that decision.”