COLLEGE PARK, Md.-- This Ohio State defense, in its current state, isn't making enough stops to beat Michigan.

Against Maryland Saturday the Buckeyes surrendered 535 yards of offense, 339 of it on the ground and 304 of it to freshman running back Anthony McFarland.

"I thought we broke the rock a little bit the last couple weeks with the limitation on big plays. Against Michigan State, other than the quarterback run, we gave up 18, 20 yards rushing," coach Urban Meyer said. "Alarming is the right word."

To stand any chance next week, a lot needs to go different.