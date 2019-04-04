Alabi looks to lock down right tackle
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With one season remaining in his collegiate career, Joshua Alabi is in a battle to start his first full year with the Buckeyes.
To date, the redshirt junior tackle has started one career game, against Washington in the Rose Bowl after an injury to sophomore tackle Thayer Munford.
With Isaiah Prince's graduation, Alabi is next in line to replace the senior tackle. But former five-star freshman Nick Petit-Frere and one-time starter at guard Branden Bowen remain in hot pursuit, assuming Munford retains the left tackle position.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news