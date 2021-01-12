BuckeyeGrove - Alabama Report Card: Defense

The Crimson Tide offense was stocked full of playmakers. Headed by the Heisman Trophy winner and two others who placed in the top-five in Heisman voting, No. 1 Alabama steamrolled each of its offensive drives during Monday's National Championship game. No. 3 Ohio State fell behind early, and the Crimson Tide attacked with a plethora of screens and slant plays. Alabama scored on all but four drives behind historic offensive performances, and quarterback Mac Jones threw for a career-high 464 yards. We take a look at each unit of the Buckeyes defense and compare them to that of all of college football, with a C grade representing average.

Defensive line

The Buckeyes limited running back Najee Harris to 79 rushing yards, his third-fewest of the season. (Scott Stuart)

Ohio State had a hefty task going up against Alabama's offensive line, which won the Joe Moore Award for most outstanding in the country, and running back Najee Harris, who earned the Doak Walker Award for the nation's top running back behind his 1,466 rushing yards and 26 scores. Even more worrisome, junior defensive end Tyreke Smith and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai were listed as 'unavailable' on the pregame status report. The Buckeyes contained Harris and the Crimson Tide run game for the most part, limiting the damage in the trenches to just 47 yards in the first half. In total, Alabama averaged 4.1 yards per-carry and ran seven plays for over 10 yards. Jerron Cage (DT), Jonathon Cooper (DE), Haskell Garrett (DT) and Javontae Jean-Baptiste (DE) earned starts and Tyler Friday, Cormontae Hamilton, Zach Harrison, Antwuan Jackson, Jaden McKenzie, Noah Potter and Taron Vincent saw time. Jackson led D-linemen in tackles with five, and also had a sack. Cooper, Friday, Garrett, Harrison and Vincent combined for 10 tackles. "Tommy and Tyreke are unbelievable players, they showed that 10 days ago when we played Clemson," linebacker Tuf Borland said. "In the COVID-environment season, everyone has to be ready." Alabama senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. entered in the second half and created trouble for the Buckeyes defense, rushing for 69 yards over 10 carries, including four first-downs. The Crimson Tide rushed for 10 first downs and two touchdowns, both scores coming from Harris, who totaled 79 yards on the ground over 22 attempts. The pass-rush wasn't as effective as usual as Alabama was able to dice the Buckeyes defense through the air, but the Crimson Tide running game was severely limited and held under it's average of around 185 yards per-game. Grade: B

Linebackers

Buckeyes fifth-year senior and captain Tuf Borland led the National Championship in tackles with 14. (Scott Stuart)

Alabama's offense was crafty in its passing game, and used a variety of screens and slants to move downfield. Tuf Borland, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner earned starts, and Baron Browning, Dallas Gant, Teradja Mitchell, K'Vaughan Pope and Cody Simon got into the game. Borland led the Buckeyes in tackles with 14, which was a new career-high. As Ohio State played in 4-4 looks, Borland was often assigned Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, and it was a challenge for the Buckeyes captain. He also prompted a near-fumble recovery on a third-and-two play on Alabama's second drive of the second half. Hilliard and Werner each had eight tackles, and the former had two for loss. Hilliard stopped running back Najee Harris at the goal line for a 2-yard loss at the end of the first quarter, forcing the Crimson Tide to third and goal. Browning added a strip-sack of quarterback Mac Jones early in the second quarter that he recovered. Ohio State tied the game at 14 on the ensuing drive. "They're very good schematically," head coach Ryan Day said. "It's one thing to have a good play, it's another to execute it. We didn't do that well enough on either side of the ball." The Crimson Tide completed 13 passes between 2 and 7 yards, and three of which were converted into touchdowns. They also ran seven times for at least 10 yards, finding holes in the Buckeyes defense to break through and convert first downs. Ohio State allowed short passes to continue drives, and Alabama took advantage and never looked back following its first drive when it made 12 plays for 78 yards and the opening score. Grade: C

Secondary

Buckeyes defensive back and captain Shaun Wade had a tackle for loss and a pass breakup against No. 1 Alabama. (Scott Stuart)

College football hasn't seen a wide receiver quite like DeVonta Smith in a long, long time. The Crimson Tide junior earned Offensive Most Valuable Player behind his 215-yard, three-touchdown performance. His 12 receptions broke the record for most in a College Football Playoff title game. Smith did it all in just over a half of football. He exited with a thumb injury early in the third quarter. Buckeyes defensive backs Sevyn Banks (CB), Josh Proctor (safety), Shaun Wade (CB) and Marcus Williamson started the game as Marcus Hooker, Lathan Ransom and Bryson Shaw also saw game action. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw for the most passing yards in a College Football Playoff Championship game with 464, breaking the previous record set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in last season’s title game. "We changed up some of the looks and played some two high, which is not something we typically do a lot of," head coach Ryan Day said. "When you're playing against elite players, the margin for error is tiny." Smith made a 32-yard catch mid-first quarter and followed it with another first-down catch on the next play, being brought down by Williamson and Wade, respectively. Alabama threw for 122, 220 and 112 yards in the first three quarters, respectively. If Smith's production was removed from Alabama's total, the Buckeyes still would've allowed 249 passing yards. John Metchie III caught a 17-yard pass following an ineligible receiver flag against the Crimson Tide, and Banks was the assigned defender. On the same drive, Smith caught a 44-yard reception as Wade was assigned to that matchup; Smith later caught a touchdown. Banks was called for pass interference as the end of the first half approached. Wade made a huge pass-breakup as Alabama targeted Metchie III as he approached the end zone on the first drive of the second half, and Proctor made a big hit on Najee Harris during the following play to force the Crimson Tide to kick its first field goal of the game. Junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle played in his first game in over two months, and despite appearing to limp at points, Waddle caught three passes for 34 yards. Five Crimson Tide receivers caught at least 27 yards, and three had at least seven receptions. Alabama used its talented receivers to create big plays - including 10 that went for at least 15 receiving yards - and continue running up the scoreboard that Ohio State couldn't slow down. Grade: D

Overall

Ohio State's defense allowed 25.8 points per game in the 2020 season. (Scott Stuart)