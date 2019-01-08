COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The pace has picked up for Ryan Day as he announces his first new coaching staff with the Buckeyes as Ohio State named two coaches on Monday afternoon.

Now former Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington was announced as a new part of the Ohio State coaching staff. He has been named the linebackers coach moving forward.

“Al Washington is going to be a terrific addition to our coaching staff,” Day said via a press release. “I’ve known him as player and as a coach and I know his family very well. I think his familiarity with this region as a coach and as a recruiter is going to be very impactful, as will his leadership with our linebackers unit.”

Washington spent five years coaching a mix of running backs, defensive line and special teams at Boston College from 2012-2016. Day was offensive coordinator for the Golden Eagles in 2013 and 2014, cultivating a relationship that likely helped lead to the hire. Washington also played at Boston College during Day's two-year graduate assistant stint there.

Prior to Ohio State, Washington holds two years of experience coaching linebackers specifically, one year at Elon University and one year at Michigan.

Washington made $350,000 this past season at Michigan and was scheduled to make $375,000 in 2019 as part of a two-year deal.

During his time at Elon he produced a future NFL signee at the position in Josh Jones, and this year coached Michigan linebacker Devin Bush to conference defensive player of the year. Michigan's linebackers as a whole are a large part of why the team finished second nationally in team defense.

As a recruiter, Washington helped the Wolverines land three four-star recruits and a three-star, and during his year as defensive line coach at Cincinnati he recruited three-star Malik Vann.

This hire assuredly brings an end to coach Bill Davis's tenure at Ohio State, which lasted two years. Davis replaced Luke Fickell at the spot in 2017, his relationship with former head coach Urban Meyer (best man at his wedding) being a primary reason why.

Washington is a native of Columbus (Ohio) and attended Bishop Watterson high school where he graduated in 2002. His father, Al Washington Sr., played at Ohio State from 1977 through 1980 and Al Jr. obviously grew up around the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry. He'll be flipping sides in that battle with this move.