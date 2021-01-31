BuckeyeGrove - Ahrens showcasing new abilities in tenure as starter

It’s no secret what Justin Ahrens normally brings to the table. The Ohio State junior wing has taken 19 shots from 2-point range in three collegiate seasons. He has 179 attempts from beyond the arc in that same span. Ahrens spreads the floor, shoots 3-pointers almost exclusively, and generally avoids doing anything outside of his comfort zone. For over two seasons, the 6-foot-6 marksman filled his given role to a tee in limited minutes, coming off the bench to provide the occasional burst of scoring from beyond the arc. As a result, he was confined to a fairly limited space-- his playing time depended solely on his effectiveness from deep, and he was an obvious negative on defense. It wasn’t clear if the Ohio native’s ceiling was any higher than a one-dimensional specialist. Then, Jimmy Sotos and C.J. Walker went down with injuries and Ahrens was pushed into extended minutes and a starting position. We’ve seen his full potential ever since.

It's not the just 3-point shooting with Justin Ahrens. (AP)

Sunday afternoon against Michigan State was a prime example of everything Ahrens provides to this Ohio State team beyond his 3-point shooting. He only scored seven points on 2-for-5 shooting (every attempt was a 3-pointer), but his impact in 23 minutes on the court was much greater than the final box score says. His mere presence on offense forced Michigan State defenders to glue themselves to his hip, opening up the post for Ohio State and putting Michigan State in early foul trouble. “There are times where we can put teams out there that have a lot of shooting, and then have versatility in how we play, offensively and defensively,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “Obviously, Justin has proven that over time here. So it creates some opportunity on the floor for space. "In this league, when everybody defends with great purpose, in terms of their scouting, having space out on the floor is really important.” E.J. Liddell, Justice Sueing, and Zed Key flourished with more room to work, finding easy looks near the rim against nearly zero help. Even with the attention he saw from the Spartan defense all day long, Ahrens still found looks from deep early, knocking down a pair of triples in the first half and drawing three free throws after being hit on an attempt from downtown.

Justin Ahrens is the best shooter in the country. — Joey Lane (@JoeySmoke14) January 28, 2021