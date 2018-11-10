EAST LANSING, Mich.--The No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) beat the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) by a score of 26-6 in what many would say is Big Ten football personified. A cold, windy, close and low-scoring game with the punter taking home player of the game honors. Somewhere in Ohio, Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel is smiling.

Ohio State punter Drue Chrisman took center stage and had the game of his career and believe it or not, it followed the worst punt he has ever had, an astonishing four-yard punt. Although it was tough to take in the moment, Chrisman knew there would be plenty of opportunities for him to make up for it.

"I think I didn't realize how strong the wind was," Chrisman said. "Just pushed out of my hand right off the drop, came off the side of the foot about ten rows deep into the bleachers. I think after you have a punt like that- I don't know where it ranks in Ohio State's worst punts in history, but it's definitely my worst punt. I was just like, 'Man, I just got to ball out after this one.'"