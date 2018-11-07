COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Like any other depth player inspiring to be a starter, sophomore safety Brendon White has spent the last season and a half giving everything that he has in practice and in special teams in the hopes that he could one day be a starter like his dad, William White once was.

After Tuesday's practice before the Nebraska game last week, defensive backs coach Alex Grinch texted Brendon to tell him that it was the best practice that he had ever had at Ohio State. When you get praise like that from a coach, especially your position coach, you know that you are making a lasting impression and are on the radar of possibly earning an opportunity to prove yourself.

Brendon got that chance to do just that when Jordan Fuller was ejected for the rest of the game due to targeting, throwing Brendon right into a tough position in a tight game. The spotlight proved not to be too bright for the young safety as he made a statement to the coaching staff recording 13 total tackles, eight solo tackles and two tackles-for-loss in a 36-31 win over Nebraska.

"He was giving an opportunity based on his preparation, based on his performance over the course of several weeks in practice," Grinch said. "As you earn trust from the coaching staff- and also, those opportunities- and maybe not on the exact same stage as being one of the eleven on defense, but could be in a punt return situation, could be in a kickoff opportunity, could be something in the special teams. So, he's shown well in those areas, so it wasn't be chance that he was provided the opportunity last Saturday."