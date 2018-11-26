COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Since the start of the 2018 college football season until the 62-39 win over the Michigan Wolverines, Dwayne Haskins has shown that he is an elite and gifted passer that may go down as one of the best quarterbacks in the history of Ohio State football.

However, it doesn't mean that Haskins doesn't have more room to grow as a player and leader and throughout the season, it has been becoming more and more apparent that he is getting more comfortable assuming a leadership role and a crucial role to the offense and the team.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said that even with Haskins putting up insane numbers virtually every week, he has noticed that he had to be more vocal and to add a different dynamic to his game that hasn't been there for much of the season.

That changed when Haskins visited his home state to play the school that he once committed to in the Maryland Terrapins. Haskins had three rushing touchdowns when many said he would never be a running threat like J.T. Barrett, Braxton Miller or even Cardale Jones and said that it was his weakness as a quarterback.

It was one thing to do it against Maryland, but another to do it against the number one defense in the country, to add both of those elements, the passing and running aspects into one incredible game against your top rival.

Meyer said at his Monday press conference that toughness to be willing to run the ball in Maryland gave him the confidence to do it effectively against Michigan and describe Haskins' efforts in a pretty comedic way.

"The Maryland game was one that he dropped his pads and dropped some other things probably, too -- probably shouldn't say that," Meyer said. "But he dropped his pads and at the toughest time in the game against, once again, a defense, a very good defense, and got that yard."