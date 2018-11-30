INDIANAPOLIS-- For 21 years, as coach and as a player, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has poured half of his life into building the Wildcat football program to national respectability. It hasn't always been smooth sailing in the 13 years as a head coach, but this year has been something special.

The Wildcats went 8-4 overall and 8-1 in conference play in the Big Ten, sweeping the Big Ten West division with the only loss coming to No. 7 Michigan by the score of 20-17 after the Wildcats led 17-0 earlier in the game. The great conference play has helped the Wildcats get to a stage that they have desperately been searching for and after a couple rough years, the Wildcats are here.

Northwestern started 1-3 on the year and went winless in non-conference play, but have rebounded masterfully. Fitzgerald said it has been a goal of his and the team to win the division and to earn an opportunity in the Big Ten Championship, but the real challenge and the next step is to get here year after year consistently and this year gives them an opportunity to move forward.

"I think we've been that way for a number of years, but now to win the Big Ten West, get over that hurdle, was the next goal," Fitzgerald said. "Tomorrow night represents obviously the next goal in that process, and that's win the Big Ten championship. Our guys have earned it. To be undefeated in the west, to overcome a lot of early-season adversity. They're playing their best football of the year right now. Excited for the challenge and opportunity tomorrow night."