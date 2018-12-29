LOS ANGELES-- From the very start of the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Dwayne Haskins and the offense has been the driving force that has pulled the Buckeyes to a 12-1 record and a Big Ten Championship and about to take part in the 105th Rose Bowl Game against the Washington Huskies on Tuesday.

With an offense that is averaging 43.5 points and 549 yards per game, which ranks seventh and second nationally, you would think the offense as a whole would be more of a balance attack with how high those yards and points go, but for J.K. Dobbins and Mike Weber, it has been a struggle to find consistency.

As the season has went along, it looked as if in the two-back system, Dobbins had more of a pulse when it came to running the ball with some pace, being versatile and holding onto the ball.



After having just one 100-yard game and five total touchdowns in the first eight games, Dobbins finished with with two 100-yard performances and six total touchdowns in the final five games, one including a 200-yard effort against Maryland.

Dobbins said that it was a struggle to get into a rhythm the first eight games, but when Weber was out with a minor injury and the load was placed on Dobbins, it all came together and he felt like last year when playing Nebraska that he could focused on every drive.

"I would say, maybe Nebraska I got into a rhythm," Dobbins said. "It is kind of hard switching drives every single drive, because you never know. What if you play a one-play drive, you don't get warm and then the next drive is like a ten-play drive and then the other offense is taking a ten-play drive. It's like, 'Dang.'"