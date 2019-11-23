COLUMBUS, Ohio – When the going got tough, it was the play of the defense that salvaged Ohio State’s undefeated season.

With Ohio State leading 21-0 and Penn State’s backup quarterback entering the game, Penn State was able to turn the tide and deliver the first real batch of adversity to an Ohio State team that had coasted through a stress-free season up to this point. After coughing up the ball on consecutive possessions, the Nittany Lions were able to pull the game within four points.

After another Ohio State drive stalled out, Penn State was given the ball near the end of the third quarter with a chance to drive down the field and take the lead. The Buckeyes were able to respond to the adversity as both the game and season hung in the balance.

“[Penn State] came out and they battled really hard. They have really good players, really good scheme,” Ryan Day said. “But just to see the toughness of our guys, it was really great.”