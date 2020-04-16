Despite not growing up in the state of Ohio, or the Midwest in general, Tunmise Adeleye has known for quite some time that he wanted to suit up for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Rivals100 defensive end out of Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy by way of Texas made a big step in realizing that goal on Wednesday afternoon when he gave his verbal pledge to Ohio State.

"Deep down in my heart, ever since the 2015 (National Championship) game against Oregon, I knew if I ever had the opportunity to play at Ohio state I wouldn’t be able to pass it up," Adeleye told BuckeyeGrove.com.

Ohio State's dominance that night made a lasting impression on the big-time pass rusher and the development of the OSU Rushmen by Larry Johnson over the years has only cemented that belief in the program.

"It's just too good of an opportunity," he continued. "Coach Johnson is the best in the business. He’s going to take my game to an elite level."

While Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wasn't a part of championship winning staff, Adeleye has grown to admire the second-year head coach and his vision for the program.

"I have confidence in coach Day and what he’s building," he stated. "I’m sure my class will win multiple national championships in college."

Ohio State had been considered the leader for Adeleye for a while, but the Top 100 talent had a commitment date set for August 1st and was planning to take official visits. Like many others this spring, he decided not to wait and to instead bump things up several months to join the nation's top-ranked recruiting class.

"I committed now instead of later because the staff was dedicating a lot of time and effort in recruiting me," he said. "I knew their interest in me was genuine and I was a priority for them I didn’t want to keep them waiting. My parents always knew deep down this was where I was going to end up."

Now Adeleye can turn his focus to helping the Buckeyes add to what has a chance to be one of the best classes in recent memory. He has a pair of teammates at IMG in four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson and four-star offensive tackle J.C. Latham that are high on the Buckeyes and vice versa.

Adeleye says he doesn't want to put too much pressure on his friends and that they should make the best decision for themselves, but he won't be able to resist a little nudge in the direction of Columbus.

"You can come win with us or get beat by us every time we play y’all. That’s going to be my message."



