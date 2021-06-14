Aaron Craft to return for Carmen's Crew

"What's up TBT 2021, this is Aaron Craft, sending in my video to play for Carmen's Crew yet again," Craft said in the video. "They're still taking me even though I took a year off. Excited to be back with the guys and a chance to compete at a high level against some great players, hopefully win some money."

Former Ohio State point guard Aaron Craft , who retired from the sport of basketball after the 2020 tournament, released a video on social media to state that his days on the hardwood are not done after all.

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– With this year's edition of The Basketball Tournament rapidly approaching, Ohio State alumni team Carmen's Crew received quite a boost Monday with the announcement of its latest addition.

Craft had previously stated that last year's tournament, which saw No. 1 seed Carmen's Crew bounced from competition in its very first game, would be his last.

Craft played four seasons for Ohio State from 2010 through '14, starting every game of his final three years, and was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in the Big Ten.

As a sophomore in 2011-12, Craft helped lead the Buckeyes to the Final Four, where Ohio State lost by just two points to Kansas. Ohio State has not returned to a Final Four since.

Playing alongside former Buckeye teammates like William Buford, David Lighty and Jon Diebler for Carmen's Crew over the past several years, Craft and company won the million-dollar prize for winning The Basketball Tournament during the summer of 2019.

Craft spent this past year at medical school at Ohio State, but will return to play alongside Buford, Lighty, Diebler, Lenzelle Smith Jr., Evan Ravenel, Keyshawn Woods, Shannon Scott, Jeff Gibbs and Kaleb Wesson.

Jared Sullinger returns as the head coach of Carmen's Crew, and Evan Turner will be back as the team's GM.

The regional round of the 64-team tournament begins next month, with Ohio State campus hosting games from July 23-27 in Columbus.