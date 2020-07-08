BuckeyeGrove - Aaron Craft's pro career comes to an end as top-seeded Carmen's Crew upset

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The professional basketball career of Aaron Craft has come to a conclusion in unceremonious fashion as Carmen's Crew was knocked out of its first game of the TBT (The Basketball Tournament) as an upset-minded House of 'Paign (Illinois alumni team) shocked the defending champions 76-68.

Craft was held to just four points, scoring the first two of the game as well as a bucket that was part of a Carmen's Crew 16-2 first-half run. Craft would leave the game due to injury in the third quarter but would not remain out for long with the potential of this being his last professional game.

Sadly, for Ohio State fans, it ended up being his last hurrah.

"It is sad. It is tough," Craft said postgame. "Obviously, most people don’t go out how they hope to, but sometimes it happens. Had an opportunity again to play with these guys, TBT gave me that and I am thankful. It is tough."

David Lighty led Ohio State with 21 points, scoring 14 of Ohio State's final 24 points of the game. Jon Dielber would be the only other member of Carmen's Crew to score in double figures with 11 points.

Deshaun Thomas would be a non-factor in this game with just one point on 0-4 shooting from the floor. William Buford would only put up six points, going 2-10 from the floor and 2-6 from beyond the arc. Carmen's Crew would also have to do it without Jeff Gibbs, who was held to just two minutes of action as he entered the tournament nursing an injury and could not answer the bell on Wednesday.

Former star at South Dakota State Mike Daum led all scorers with 23 points and was 8-10 from the floor on the day. Ohio State faced him during the NCAA Tournament a couple of years ago and saw him score 27 points in that game.