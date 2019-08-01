News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 14:04:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Aaron Armitage talks 'unbelievable' Ohio State visit

Qhv2a8crnidrjwyxwg4g
Alex Gleitman • BuckeyeGrove
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

The defensive line will be a big area of focus for The Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 cycle, and the staff hosted a good one last weekend in Aaron Armitage.

The defensive line group isn't a strong one nationally in the 2020 cycle, and so far it looks like Ohio State will end up just taking a few players at end and tackle this class, making it a big position of need in 2021.

The Buckeyes currently have Jack Sawyer committed, which is a great start, but are looking at a number of other players, on both the edge and interior, to join the Columbus-native. One player on the board is Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy's Aaron Armitage, who landed an offer from the Scarlet and Gray back in May.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}