The defensive line group isn't a strong one nationally in the 2020 cycle, and so far it looks like Ohio State will end up just taking a few players at end and tackle this class, making it a big position of need in 2021.

The Buckeyes currently have Jack Sawyer committed, which is a great start, but are looking at a number of other players, on both the edge and interior, to join the Columbus-native. One player on the board is Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy's Aaron Armitage, who landed an offer from the Scarlet and Gray back in May.