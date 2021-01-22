BuckeyeGrove - A way too early look at the 2021 season - Part Three

We are not even two weeks removed from the end of Ohio State’s 2020 football season and the thirst of fans to talk about the upcoming 2021 season is very real. It was a strange journey for the Buckeyes to get to the College Football Playoff Championship Game and while the outcome of the final game was not to the liking of any Ohio State fan, there is a major level of satisfaction generated from the 2020 season, starting with even having a season in the first place. Sure, a trip to Oregon was called off as was what almost assuredly would have been yet another thrashing of the Michigan Wolverines, but the Buckeyes did finally get past the Clemson Tigers as well as becoming the first team in Big Ten history to win four outright league titles in a row, something that had never been done in the 100-plus year history of the league. Let’s fast forward to the 2021 season now, and if we learned anything last year, we know that we should not put any schedules down in pen, or at least make non-refundable travel arrangements. But with that being said, let’s look ahead to the 12-game slate that is on paper for the Buckeyes and drop a few notes about each opponent that the team is scheduled to play starting in seven-plus months with a road trip to Minneapolis to open the season in league play against the Gophers. We talked about the first four games of the season on Wednesday and followed that up with the next four games on Thursday. Let’s move to the final four games of the regular season.

November 6th, 2021 At Indiana Indiana 2020 Record: 6-1, 6-2 – 2nd in B1G East Overall Series: Ohio State leads 77-12-5 Don't believe for a second that Ohio State does not have this game circled just as an opportunity for a little redemption in a game that got away from the Buckeyes to a certain degree last season after Ohio State had opened a 35-7 second half lead, only to see this game ultimately go down to the final seconds. The Hoosiers may have the most established quarterback in the conference in 2021 with Michael Penix leading the way and his No. 1 target of Ty Fryfogle will be back. But there will be some departures as well with running back Stevie Scott and receiver Whop Philyor both off to the NFL Draft. The biggest change however may not have anything to do with any one player and rather the departure of former defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, who took the head coaching job at South Alabama. For everything that went right for Indiana last season, be it the win over Penn State, going 6-1 in the regular season, there will be a major post mortem of what went wrong in the bowl game against Ole Miss, in a game where the Indiana offense couldn't do much against a woeful Mississippi defense. Of course the loss of Penix earlier in the season thrust Jack Tuttle into the fire but that was a very winnable game and the Hoosiers just couldn't finish. The schedule maker did Indiana no favors with a road trip to State College (Pa.) and a game against Penn State leading into this game. On the back end is a game against Michigan State but as we mentioned earlier, the Spartans are probably a couple of years away from being competitive in the Big Ten East. One thing is for certain, Indiana is not going to sneak up on anyone this 2021 season, least of all, Ohio State.

These two teams have not played since 2019 after missing the 2020 game (USA Today Sports Images)

November 13th, 2021 Vs. Maryland Maryland 2020 Record: 2-3, 2-3 – 4th in B1G East Overall Series: Ohio State leads 6-0-0 Ohio State was supposed to play at Maryland in 2020 and that game did not happen, the first of Ohio State's three canceled games over the course of the season. The Terps would only end up playing five games in 2020 and had some of the highest of highs like a 35-19 win over Penn State or a thrilling overtime win over Minnesota and some of the lowest of lows including an overtime loss to Rutgers to end the year and a 40-point loss to Northwestern to start the season. A lot of excitement for the Terps stemmed from the emergence of Alabama transfer quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the excitement that he brought to a position that had been snake bit through previous seasons under previous head coaches for the Terps. The best of his games would come in that OT win over Minnesota where he would throw for 394 yards, three touchdowns and rush for 59 yards and two more scores, But it also was a steep learning curve has Tagovailoa had two games where he would throw three picks and his final game of the season would see him throw at a 47-percent completion rate. Leading rusher Jake Funk is gone and that will put a lot of pressure on young back Peny Boone to step into that role, especially after Funk emerged as a surprise runner in 2020.

The Terps may have to hit the portal hard again this offseason because the defense was a disappointment, granted it was over a small sample size of just five games. The Terps were No. 85 overall in total defense but No. 115 out of 127 teams against the run. Add to that the fact that the Terps were giving up 32 points a game while only scoring 23.6, and it shows where a lot of the work is going to have to be focused on this offseason, either through transfers or a talented recruiting class where the top-eight rated players of the class (by Rivals.com) all play on the defensive side of the ball (three of these players have yet to sign as of this point, so this is subject to change). I have always hated to use the trap game term, but this could be that game, between Indiana and Penn State. Ohio State should be a huge favorite going into this game but this is also the type of game that it is all too easy to sleepwalk through, keep a weaker opponent "hanging around" and then you have to buckle up for a wild fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes have won the last four in a row against Penn State (USA Today Sports Images)

November 20th, 2021 Vs. Penn State Penn State 2020 Record: 4-5, 4-5 – 3rd in B1G East Overall Series: Ohio State leads 22-14-0 Penn State was a difficult team to figure out last year, starting off the year 0-5 and then ending the year on a 4-0 win streak. The Nittany Lions opted not playing in a bowl game, so their season ended after "champions week" and working toward fixing what plagued the team early in the year while bottling what worked late in the year started at that point. The Buckeyes drew the Nittany Lions in week two and it was not nearly as close of a game as the 38-25 score would indicate but it was the first game where the Ohio State secondary "weaknesses" started to emerge, something that would be a constant throughout the season when going against teams that had the ability to throw the ball. I could sit here and list all of the early issues that plagued this team, the opting out of Micah Parsons, the injuries to runnings backs like Journey Brown and Noah Cain, etc, etc... but none of that really has much to do with the upcoming 2021 season. Penn State is losing more from the 2020 team with Jayson Oweh and Pat Freiermuth both bolting early but some of the key pieces will be back including talented wide receiver Jahan Dotson, a player who had a little bit of success against the Buckeyes. Will quarterback Sean Clifford be able to make the most of this offseason and live up to the early hype that was put on him when he stepped into the starting role years prior? This team could not run the ball for much of the season but it appears that Keyvone Lee has stepped into that role, at least he did by the end of the season and led the team with 438 yards on just 89 carries and four touchdowns. If Cain is able to come back healthy (with Brown having to walk away from football apparently due to his injuries) then the Nittany Lions could once again have depth in the running back room and take some of the pressure off of Clifford. For all of Penn State's issues, the defense was not bad in terms of the entirety of the season. The Nittany Lions gave up 30-plus points in four of the first five games of the year including a high-water mark of 38 against Ohio State. In the four games to end the season the Nittany Lions gave up an average of 17.25 points per game. It may not be the best thing in the world that Ohio State has drawn this game the week before "The Game" in terms of what you are looking at on a schedule but at least it is not in Happy Valley. The hope is that this game will be crazy for the Buckeyes as their senior day game, all of that really depends on where we stand in terms of fans in the stands, and nothing should be taken for granted. The Buckeyes have not lost to Penn State at home since the 2011 season, and we remember that year was that odd transitional year with Luke Fickell in a difficult role as the non-interim interim head coach. Even with all of that, it was a one-possession game for the final 35 minutes of the contest but the Buckeyes could not break through.

Ohio State fans are not exactly happy that Michigan did not play the Buckeyes in 2020 (USA Today Sports Images)