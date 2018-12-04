A tough decision a long time in the making
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While it may have felt like a sudden decision by Urban Meyer to retire from coaching and step away from the Buckeyes, it was not a sudden decision by any stretch of the imagination. Meyer admitted during his Tuesday press conference that this has been something that has been contemplated for quite some time and now is the right time to step away.
Meyer is not old in terms of coaching standards, a young coach at just 54-years-old but has been in the profession for 33 years. His medical record has been brought up before and this issue with cysts is not a new one as he underwent the knife in 2014 to try and stem the tide.
That was a short-term solution and now Meyer had to make the difficult decision to give up coaching.
It was not a decision that he took lightly nor was it a decision that only came up in the last day, week or even year.
"(It really started up again at) Penn State a year ago," Meyer said. "It hit real hard. And we have a great medical team that was over the top trying to help me through it. I was on medicine and all that. But we had conversations back then about longevity and the seriousness of it. Because, as they said, it's not your elbow or your foot."
Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith and Meyer were having weekly conversations down the stretch about Meyer's longevity with the team and the pair spoke after Ohio State went to Indianapolis and won the Big Ten Championship over Northwestern. Smith gave Meyer a few days to think things over and as early as Tuesday morning, Smith told Meyer that they could all of this off.
They decided to move forward.
"It's very difficult. It's something, this is really all I know. And it was very difficult," Meyer said. "There's things that made it less difficult. Ryan and I have talked, and this profession we've chosen is so fragile. You drop a pass, you drop this, someone's two-point conversion gets caught, this is a tough deal now. And we've lived it our entire lives, Shelley and I and our kids and our family."
Having a replacement like Ryan Day already on staff, who spent two years learning under Meyer and three games this season in his place certainly made things a little easier, at least in terms of knowing that the program was going to be left in good hands.
"We had a talented and gifted guy that many others wanted to interview him and potentially hire," Smith said. "So a few weeks ago I kind of felt, okay, I needed to kind of lock in here as we had our conversations. But I knew that ultimately Urban had to make a decision this past Sunday or yesterday, and I was going to have to move one way or the other."
It still does not make leaving the job itself any easier.
Meyer was not hesitant to talk about his favorite aspect of the job. Working with 105 student athletes from all sorts of backgrounds, all with different stories and all shaping Meyer as much as Meyer shapes them.
"I called Terry (McLaurin) and Parris (Campbell) in last night and we just sat and talked for an hour in my office about maybe this and other things," Meyer said. "The good thing is I'm hopefully in a position I don't lose that. I'm going to miss that. I'm going to miss building teams. But the players, without question is what I'm going to miss."
Smith said that there would be a 'new capacity' for Meyer when it comes to the Ohio State program, but nothing was clearly defined and there is still talk of ongoing discussions. But don't look for Meyer to ride off into the sunset and not be heard from again in terms of Ohio State. His roots run too deep and he will be around for a while.
"This is home. My son's just an hour and a half away in Cincinnati. My two daughters are here," Meyer said. "So it's home. My relationship with Gene Smith is as real, as real as it can get. And I hope to somehow have an impact on our student-athletes and be involved in this athletic department and this great university."