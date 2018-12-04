COLUMBUS, Ohio – While it may have felt like a sudden decision by Urban Meyer to retire from coaching and step away from the Buckeyes, it was not a sudden decision by any stretch of the imagination. Meyer admitted during his Tuesday press conference that this has been something that has been contemplated for quite some time and now is the right time to step away.

Meyer is not old in terms of coaching standards, a young coach at just 54-years-old but has been in the profession for 33 years. His medical record has been brought up before and this issue with cysts is not a new one as he underwent the knife in 2014 to try and stem the tide.

That was a short-term solution and now Meyer had to make the difficult decision to give up coaching.

It was not a decision that he took lightly nor was it a decision that only came up in the last day, week or even year.

"(It really started up again at) Penn State a year ago," Meyer said. "It hit real hard. And we have a great medical team that was over the top trying to help me through it. I was on medicine and all that. But we had conversations back then about longevity and the seriousness of it. Because, as they said, it's not your elbow or your foot."

Ohio State Director of Athletics Gene Smith and Meyer were having weekly conversations down the stretch about Meyer's longevity with the team and the pair spoke after Ohio State went to Indianapolis and won the Big Ten Championship over Northwestern. Smith gave Meyer a few days to think things over and as early as Tuesday morning, Smith told Meyer that they could all of this off.