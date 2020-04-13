COLUMBUS, Ohio - Sports have the power to inspire and uplift, but the effects of COVID-19 have forced the world of sports, as well as people across the country, to do something else entirely: wait and adjust.

A lot of times life and sports go hand-in-hand, but with the rise of COVID-19, the world of sports needed to shut down in order for a better fight against the virus to be undertaken. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith, who is trying to lead one of the nation’s largest athletic departments through unchartered waters, stressed the magnitude of the situation, which has caused sports to adjust in the most uncertain of times.

“We're not going to rush this,” Smith said on making decisions about the 2020 football season. “We’ve got a major societal issue, so football’s important I know that, but at the end of the day, you know we got people dying. So, I'm of the opinion that we wait, follow the lead of our experts, follow the lead of our ultimate decision makers, our governors, our president, all that, and then we will deal with whatever we deal with.”

While it feels like a lifetime ago, the sports world began its abrupt stop just over a month ago. It was just March 11 that the NBA suspended its season and the NCAA decided to play its basketball tournament without any fans in the seats.

The idea of watching sports without fans, which at the time seemed like a bizarre way to consume sports, is now dwarfed in comparison to what the country had to settle for instead: a time without sports.

Safety and social distancing have taken precedent over sports and yearly traditions, but as unusual and uncertain as this period has been, sports have shown the ability to adjust. On Friday, Smith talked about how athletic directors adjust to what is thrown their way, and while this has been the ultimate obstacle, Smith has strived to keep Ohio State athletics in a good place.

A positive that has taken place during this dormant spring was the NCAA’s decision to grant another year to senior athletes who participate in a spring sports. The decision was only further improved upon when Smith and Ohio State quickly came to the decision that the University would honor all the scholarships of seniors who wished to return after their seasons were cut short.

The decision to carry over the scholarships was left up to each individual university, and Ohio State decided that it was going to do what it thought was best for its athletes.

Since the announcement, 31 of the 70 spring seniors at Ohio State decided to make the choice to return for the 2021 season next spring. The athletes returning account for 14.28 scholarships, which will not count against the scholarships allotted to each team.

While the heartbreak of a lost season can never truly be healed, the choice that athletes were provided brought a positivity that both the world of sports and the country was starving for.

“Last night, in a lot of ways was, was a massive positive because it brought some closure to the unknown,” Ohio State men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers said following the decision that was reached March 30.

A world that struggled to face a reality in which March Madness, the Masters, and other spring sports and events did not take place is now facing an uncertain future. While the social distancing measures have been effective, the end to this unique time is still unknown.

Concerns over whether or not this pandemic could bleed into the fall and disrupt the football season is growing, and athletic directors, like Smith, are preparing to consider different possibilities and solutions.

The loss or delay of football is something that no one could possibly have imagined a few months ago, but it is now a possibility that needs to be looked into. The ramifications of a lost season cannot be understated, as football drives the funding of other athletics at Ohio State.

“From that point of view, it’s significant in funding all of our sports and everything we do for our student athletes, but also, it’s important to our community in a number of different ways,” Smith said. “Obviously economically, every contest has a significant economic impact in Central Ohio. We understand that. The esprit de corps in our community, on our campus is tied to our success around football.”

As the country continues to fight against something that is bigger than sports, the world of sports will be adjusting and waiting to return to its place within the lives of so many.