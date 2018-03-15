BOISE, Idaho – Thursday's game between the Buckeyes and Jackrabbits pits two teams that are very similar in many areas and quite different in others. Each have the player of the year in their conference and a player who should enjoy a length NBA career once they play their final collegiate game.

Another place where each team is similar is in the rebounding department, more specifically, the ability to get to the glass more than their opponent.

The Buckeyes hold a 171-rebound margin over their opponents this season while South Dakota State holds a 127-rebound edge over its foes. The Jackrabbits are pulling down 39 boards a game to Ohio State's 36.6 rebounds but the Buckeyes hold the edge in rebounds yielded, 31.3 to SDSU's 35.2.

Now certainly, this is not going to be any sort of surefire predictor as to how the game is going to play out. Ohio State had a plus-10 margin over Michigan in Ann Arbor (MIch.) and still lost that game while South Dakota State had a plus-9 margin over Kansas in a game that it was routed in.

But when it all averages out, the team that holds the rebounding edge generally puts itself in a better position to win the game. In Ohio State's eight losses, the Buckeyes only held the rebounding edge in three of those games. South Dakota State was outrebounded in four of its six losses and in each of those games it was by double-digits.

"I do think the rebounding battle will be something that will be very telling," South Dakota State head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "Oftentimes it sheds light on who the more aggressive team is that night."