COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohio State's fall from the No. 1 seed to the No. 2 seed may have been disappointing, history says that the Buckeyes are primed to take the crown.

In the previous five years of the College Football Playoff, the top-ranked team has come up short every time. The history may be short, but there are other important trends that are worth noting heading into the sixth College Football Playoff.

Let's take a look back at five things you need to know about the previous results in the College Football Playoff.