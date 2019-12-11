A statistical dive into the College Football Playoff's short history
COLUMBUS, Ohio - While Ohio State's fall from the No. 1 seed to the No. 2 seed may have been disappointing, history says that the Buckeyes are primed to take the crown.
In the previous five years of the College Football Playoff, the top-ranked team has come up short every time. The history may be short, but there are other important trends that are worth noting heading into the sixth College Football Playoff.
Let's take a look back at five things you need to know about the previous results in the College Football Playoff.
No. 2 is the new No. 1.
According to the College Football Playoff history, there is no better place than to be slotted at the No. 2 spot. There has been only one instance in which the No. 3 seed has defeated the No. 2 seed, and Ohio State fans have probably erased this game from memory.
|Seeding
|Overall Record
|First Round Record
|Championships
|
No. 1 Seed
|
3-5
|
3-2
|
0
|
No. 2 Seed
|
7-2
|
4-1
|
3
|
No. 3 Seed
|
1-5
|
1-4
|
0
|
No. 4 Seed
|
4-3
|
2-3
|
2
The second spot also has captured the most championships of any seed, winning three times and losing once in the final game. Clemson has won both of its championships sitting at No. 2, and for the second-straight year, the No. 2 seed will enter the playoff undefeated. Clemson was able to become the first 15-0 team in history last season, and the Buckeyes will look to beat the Tigers and accomplish the 15-0 feat for themselves in this rendition of the playoff.
