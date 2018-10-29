COLUMBUS, Ohio – Monday was a chance for Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer to meet with the media and when he was not be asked about his health and his future with the Buckeyes, he was being asked about the state of this team with four games to go in the regular season and a Big Ten East divisional title still on the line.

The Buckeyes do find themselves in an unfamiliar spot, a game behind Michigan in the divisional standings, a place that is very unfamiliar to a team that has dominated the Big Ten since Meyer's arrival in Columbus.

The Buckeyes have a 23-2 regular season record in the month of November under Meyer with the losses happening in 2017 (at Iowa) and 2015 (vs. Michigan State). The Buckeyes are going to need to run off a perfect November this year to have any real path to the postseason dreams that they are holding.

Make no mistake, the Buckeyes are 7-1 on the season, a record that all but a few teams across the nation would gladly trade for. But the Buckeyes were one of the teams that were on the short list to be able to compete with Alabama in the College Football Playoff this postseason and as of right now, the Buckeyes have some work to do.

"I think there is urgency," Meyer said on Monday afternoon. "I'm not saying it feels bad (sitting at 7-1), but there is a tremendous amount of urgency."

First up for Ohio State will be Nebraska (2-6, 1-4), a team that has won its last two games but has struggled on defense and really finding any identity under first year head coach Scott Frost. The Buckeyes are better than a three-touchdown favorite but have also been only 2-6 against the spread this year. Nothing will be taken for granted.

"We understand November. We understand where we're at," Meyer continued. "We understand what's at stake, and we understand our shortcomings. So, urgency is probably the key word around here. Hard to say I've ever seen a group of staff work as hard as we've worked so try to fix the issues and same with our players."

Ohio State has had the benefit of an open week since the loss to Purdue to work on getting better and fixing many of the key issues, or at least addressing them. Giving up chunk plays seems to be just who this team has been all year but the trouble with the run game and the red zone offense have gotten worse as the year has gone on.

The Buckeyes have to find a way to work on getting better without dwelling in the past or run the risk of letting Purdue beat them for a second time.

"You replay that thing over and over again," Meyer said. "We've got to move on the to the next game."

Add to the mix the problems of missed tackles and bad penalties and it was a mountain that few teams could overcome. The Buckeyes have to get back to doing what they do well and get closer to being 'nine units strong' once again.

"Enhance your strengths and fix your weaknesses, we've got to do a better job of that."