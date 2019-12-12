COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ryan Day’s Buckeyes will look to accomplish a feat that three teams in school history have failed to do: beat the Clemson Tigers. There are few nonconference histories that make an Ohio State fan’s skin crawl, and the three games with the Tigers are some of the most painful outcomes in school history. A stroll down memory lane is not easy, but it is important to know where the Buckeyes have been in order to fully understand how a win on Dec. 28 would mean more than just a berth in the championship game.

1978: Clemson 17 Ohio State 15

The Buckeyes have drawn the Tigers three times in the postseason, and the inaugural meeting came in 1978 at the Gator Bowl. While the 17-15 loss is enough to cause misery, this game will forever be remembered as Woody Hayes's final game. After Art Schlichter's lone interception on the day, Clemson's Charlie Bauman was driven out of bounds on the Ohio State sideline. Upset as this play came with under two minutes remaining, Hayes would deliver a punch to Bauman's neck area, an action that would lead to Hayes's termination the next day. The game between the whistles did not go much better for the Buckeyes. No. 7 Clemson was able to run for 58 more rushing yards than No. 20 Ohio State, and despite Clemson putting the ball on the ground five times in the game, the Buckeyes were only able to recover one fumble. In a season in which Schlichter threw for just over 100 yards per game and had a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4-21, he played surprisingly well against the Tigers. The freshman quarterback would finish the game completing 16-of-20 passes for 205 yards. Schlichter would also run the ball in for two touchdowns to go along with 70 rushing yards. After scoring to make the game 17-15 with just over eight minutes remaining in the game, Schlichter was unable to run in the two-point conversion to tie the game. The Buckeyes would be unable to produce another score.

2014: Clemson 40 Ohio State 35

Coming off of the first loss under Urban Meyer, the Buckeyes were shocked to find themselves in the Orange Bowl playing Clemson. Unlike the previous matchup over 35 years earlier, the Buckeyes came into the game as the better ranked team. No. 7 Ohio State started the game off slow, and the Tigers would jump out to a 20-9 lead halfway through the second quarter. The Ohio State offense, led by Braxton Miller, would explode in the final minutes of the half, however. Miller would throw and rush for a touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 22-20 advantage at the break. The difference in the second half and the game as a whole would be the talent of Clemson's wide receivers. The dynamic duo of Martavis Bryant and Sammy Watkins would explode for four touchdowns. Watkins would haul in 16 catches for 227 yards to go along with his pair of touchdowns. With Miller hampered by an injured shoulder, the Buckeyes would somehow match the Tigers and earn a 35-34 lead to open the fourth quarter. Ohio State's defense was unable to defend that lead, however, and Tajh Boyd was able to throw his fifth touchdown pass on the day to mark the fifth and final lead change of the day. The Buckeyes would rebound the next season by winning the inaugural College Football Playoff.

2016: Clemson 31 Ohio State 0

This game may be the most painful of the trio, because this was the only matchup that had championship aspirations attached to it. The Buckeyes had just survived an emotional game against No. 3 Michigan to advance into the playoff as the No. 2 team in the country. Led by Malik Hooker and an outstanding defense, the Buckeyes were primed for a tough battle with a Clemson offense led by Deshaun Watson. With professional talent all over the field, the Buckeyes were able to hang around for awhile, but Ohio State's inability to move the ball prevented any real threat to Clemson's championship run. Hooker and Gareon Conley were both able to pick off Watson, but J.T. Barrett and the offense struggled. The Buckeyes would rush the ball for only 88 yards in the game, and 11 of Ohio State's 22 carries would come from Barrett, who finished with -2 rushing yards. Curtis Samuel would finish the day with 110 yards from scrimmage, but he was the only bright spot for an offense that could not find its footing. Watson would finish the day with 259 passing yards and three total touchdowns. The Tigers would go on to defeat Alabama to win the National Championship.

2019