We have already done with once before and got some great insights, but with a second go-round, we need to do this gain since it is several weeks later.

The Badgers had to fight back to win the West and have not been perfect in terms of their play but good enough to reel in and dispatch of Minnesota. Ohio State has not always been clean either, but nobody got within double-digits of the Buckeyes obviously en route to their 12-0 record.

How are these Badgers different than the team that Ohio State faced around Halloween? Or are they not any different and just hoping a new venue and a new gameplan may yield different results?

We are returning behind enemy lines to learn more about the Badgers with Jake Kocorowski of BadgerBlitz.com for another round of questions and answers.