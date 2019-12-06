A return behind enemy lines: Wisconsin
We have already done with once before and got some great insights, but with a second go-round, we need to do this gain since it is several weeks later.
The Badgers had to fight back to win the West and have not been perfect in terms of their play but good enough to reel in and dispatch of Minnesota. Ohio State has not always been clean either, but nobody got within double-digits of the Buckeyes obviously en route to their 12-0 record.
How are these Badgers different than the team that Ohio State faced around Halloween? Or are they not any different and just hoping a new venue and a new gameplan may yield different results?
We are returning behind enemy lines to learn more about the Badgers with Jake Kocorowski of BadgerBlitz.com for another round of questions and answers.
BuckeyeGrove: Are there any noticeable changes offensively since the last time these two teams played? Why will Wisconsin have more success this time around compared to the first meeting?
Jake Kocorowski: Offensively, I would say they locked down the guard rotation more with David Moorman and Jason Erdmann playing left and right spots, respectively (though Moorman is technically questionable this week vs. Ohio State with an ankle injury). I believe that's one reason for the fact Wisconsin has improved its rushing attack in the month of November where three out of four games it has gained 300 or more yards on the ground.
The offense also has dipped into its playbook more. I know UW utilized a Wildcat look with sophomore wide receiver Aron Crucikshank in late October inside the Horseshoe, but against Minnesota, a pair of screen passes -- including a tight end screen to Jake Ferguson -- and a couple of end arounds resulted in perhaps what I will call a symphony of success for the Badgers. In previous weeks past, Wisconsin has also utilized more jet sweep motions, both as a decoy and as an actual running play to its receivers, which I believe has opened that area of the game. On top of that, its passing game has stretched defenses for huge chunk plays to keep opposing defenses honest.
To be fair, though, I'm not sure how much more success Wisconsin will have this weekend. The indoor stadium could help with the passing game and perhaps the offensive line in gaining its footing in the ground attack, but it has to stop Chase Young and cannot let the future Top 5 draft pick dominate in the backfield like he did on Oct. 26. That being said, I think UW has improved significantly. I think it will do better at the line of scrimmage this time around, but again, we'll see.
BuckeyeGrove: Are there any noticeable changes defensively since the last time these two teams played? Why will Wisconsin have more success this time around compared to the first meeting?
