COLUMBUS, Ohio – Baron Browning has dealt with high expectations ever since he stepped onto campus in January of 2017, and the junior is leaning on improved preparation to live up to the hype.

The five-star recruit became the top outside linebacker of the 2017 class, according to Rivals, and Browning has been trying to live up to this distinction. The Texas native is focused on what is in front of him, however.

“I know people have expectations and stuff, but I think the best thing I’ve done is block all that out and focus on just getting better and listening to coach Washington,” Browning said on the expectations that surround him.

After a 2018 season that did unfold as the talented Browning had hoped, he had to change his approach going into his third year with the Buckeyes. Browning would finish last season with 24 total tackles and 4.5 tackles-for-loss.

The biggest adjustment for Browning has been his dedication to watching film.

“The biggest change I’ve made is just how I prepare,” Browning said. “I wasn’t a big film guy before, so just watching film really and knowing what my opponent is going to do before they do it just to get that edge.”

A coach who has positively influenced Browning’s desire to build good habits and prepare well is Al Washington.

Washington became part of Ohio State’s coaching staff on Jan. 8, and his influence in the linebacker room has had a resounding impact on Browning.

“I just feel like the approach coach Washington has in helping me prepare,” Browning said on what has helped him improve.

The relationship between the player and coach appears to be strong. Browning, who noted that he had good relationships with his past coaches, emphasized that the bond between Washington and him is different.

“I just feel like he connects with me better, and we have an understanding,” Browning said on his relationship with Washington.

The presence of Washington and improved preparation has benefited Browning on the field, as he looked faster moving around the field against Florida Atlantic.

Browning admitted that he did too much thinking last season and it prevented him from playing at the speed necessary to compete at a high level.

A newfound comfortability heading into the opener was a pleasant change for Browning, who played with more confidence.

“I feel more comfortable,” Browning said. “I told coach Washington after the game that was like one of my first games where I didn’t feel nervous before. I just felt at ease about it. I just think that goes into how I’ve been approaching every day and every moment and just listening to him.”

With a clear and confident mind going into this season, Browning is ready to attack the moment.

“You are able to play faster, and you just are able to play how you know you can play without thinking,” Browning said. “That’s something I like to do, play without thinking, and I was doing that Saturday, and I am going to continue to do that.”

The positive changes to Browning’s preparation and mindset are allowing his game to trend upward. There is no doubt that he possesses a tremendous amount of ability, and he is determined to maximize his talent.

It is unknown if he will ever live up to the expectations that were set for him at Ohio State, but it is clear that Browning is geared to have his best year yet.

As far as redeeming himself, Browning is focused on not missing anymore opportunities.

“I think it’s more so just taking advantage of every opportunity, because you never know when it’s going to come back around,” Browning said.