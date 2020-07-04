BuckeyeGrove - A national view: Who's tops at QB after obvious first two?

We won't spend a lot of time debating if this list should go Trevor and then Justin or the other way around. There is no debating that the top two quarterbacks going into this college football season each call Ohio State and Clemson home with Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence. The debate between those two quarterbacks will not be done at the end of this year and won't even be decided by either player hoisting the Heisman or a national championship trophy. This one will carry into each of their pro careers and beyond as college football has two extremely prolific quarterbacks that each have a strong following that is ready to debate who is the better player. But what about beyond that? There are a lot of talented quarterbacks behind those two that might not be getting the mentions at this point but could be right there at the end of the season with a strong season. Who could be that next guy? We take a look.

Who will be the nation’s best quarterback not named Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence?

Sam Howell impressed in his first season at North Carolina (USA Today Sports)

Kevin Noon: There always will be a couple of quarterbacks that we won't talk about because they are playing either in the Group of Five or for whatever reason they go unnoticed by the masses. We are not going to belittle any schedule but when it comes to something like this topic, we want to see a quarterback put up numbers against top competition and not against a "mid-major" schedule that could have a mixture of FBS and FCS opponents on the list. Guys like Joe Burrow, Anthony Gordon, Jalen Hurts and others are gone and that leaves a bit of a void at the top of the passing charts. I look to a player who will be a sophomore this year and North Carolina's Sam Howell. Howell actually threw for close to 400 more yards than Fields, but also did that on almost 70 more attempts than Fields. Howell was only three touchdowns behind Fields while having four more interceptions. When you compare Howell's numbers with Lawrence, with both competing in the same conference, the yardage is almost identical as are the touchdown and interception numbers. Howell only played in 13 games last season to Lawrence's 15 (and Fields' 14). One thing to remember is that Howell doesn't have the same talent around him that Fields and Lawrence do, the Tar Heels need to rely more upon their quarterback more than the Buckeyes or Tigers. But for Howell to step into that spot in year-one and put up those numbers goes to show that he is poised to be the "next big thing" provided that Mack Brown does not see a major downturn in Carolina's fortunes. Let's also remember that Howell and the Tar Heels took the Tigers to overtime last season and while Howell was held to just 144 yards passing, he did throw two touchdowns and no picks is Clemson's 21-20 squeaker in Chapel Hill (N.C.). There are a couple of other names that I would like to keep an eye on but I am not going to steal Griffin's thunder by potentially naming a player he might run with here. I will be sure to comment later in The Horseshoe Lounge about who else I considered for this pick.

Spencer Rattler could make it five-straight years that an Oklahoma quarterback has been named a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2020. (SoonerScoop.com)