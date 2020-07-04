BuckeyeGrove - A national view: Who's tops at QB after obvious first two?

A national view: Who's tops at QB after obvious first two?
We won't spend a lot of time debating if this list should go Trevor and then Justin or the other way around. There is no debating that the top two quarterbacks going into this college football season each call Ohio State and Clemson home with Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.
The debate between those two quarterbacks will not be done at the end of this year and won't even be decided by either player hoisting the Heisman or a national championship trophy. This one will carry into each of their pro careers and beyond as college football has two extremely prolific quarterbacks that each have a strong following that is ready to debate who is the better player.
But what about beyond that? There are a lot of talented quarterbacks behind those two that might not be getting the mentions at this point but could be right there at the end of the season with a strong season.
Who could be that next guy? We take a look.
Who will be the nation’s best quarterback not named Justin Fields or Trevor Lawrence?
Kevin Noon: There always will be a couple of quarterbacks that we won't talk about because they are playing either in the Group of Five or for whatever reason they go unnoticed by the masses. We are not going to belittle any schedule but when it comes to something like this topic, we want to see a quarterback put up numbers against top competition and not against a "mid-major" schedule that could have a mixture of FBS and FCS opponents on the list.
Guys like Joe Burrow, Anthony Gordon, Jalen Hurts and others are gone and that leaves a bit of a void at the top of the passing charts. I look to a player who will be a sophomore this year and North Carolina's Sam Howell.
Howell actually threw for close to 400 more yards than Fields, but also did that on almost 70 more attempts than Fields. Howell was only three touchdowns behind Fields while having four more interceptions.
When you compare Howell's numbers with Lawrence, with both competing in the same conference, the yardage is almost identical as are the touchdown and interception numbers. Howell only played in 13 games last season to Lawrence's 15 (and Fields' 14).
One thing to remember is that Howell doesn't have the same talent around him that Fields and Lawrence do, the Tar Heels need to rely more upon their quarterback more than the Buckeyes or Tigers. But for Howell to step into that spot in year-one and put up those numbers goes to show that he is poised to be the "next big thing" provided that Mack Brown does not see a major downturn in Carolina's fortunes.
Let's also remember that Howell and the Tar Heels took the Tigers to overtime last season and while Howell was held to just 144 yards passing, he did throw two touchdowns and no picks is Clemson's 21-20 squeaker in Chapel Hill (N.C.).
There are a couple of other names that I would like to keep an eye on but I am not going to steal Griffin's thunder by potentially naming a player he might run with here. I will be sure to comment later in The Horseshoe Lounge about who else I considered for this pick.
Griffin Strom: By picking a first-year starter here, you might call it a leap of faith. But at this point, I'd argue that absolutely no prerequisite knowledge about a starting quarterback at Oklahoma is necessary to infer that it's a safe bet they will put up video game numbers.
Two of the past three Heisman trophies have gone to Sooner quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts was the runner-up in 2019. Mayfield was a finalist the year before he won it, which means an Oklahoma quarterback has been among the nation's few best players for four years running. Who am I to say that won't still be the case in 2020?
But Hurts' projected replacement is no unnamed fill-in. In fact, if you compared redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler to his past three Sooner predecessors after each of their final years of high school football, he'd get picked ahead of them all.
Rattler, from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, was the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class of of 2019 and the No. 13 overall recruit in the country, and you can't blame him for wanting to try his hand at running the quarterback-friendly system built by Lincoln Riley.
In three letters, the run Riley has overseen in recent years would be best summed up by the acronym "QBU," which is a big reason why SuperBookUSA gives Rattler the second-best odds (12/1) to win the Heisman, behind only Fields and Lawrence, who are locked at 4/1.
Rattler's lack of experience is a distinguishing factor between he and his predecessors, who each had three years in college before their biggest seasons. But he will have had at least one full year in the system under his belt, which is more than Fields had before making a Heisman run of his own in 2019.
Think of it this way: wouldn't it be more surprising if the next Oklahoma starter didn't have a monster season?