BuckeyeGrove - A national view: Which conference(s) could be left out?

As we continue our look at several national questions as we are still about two month away from the scheduled start of the season, one question always is asked at the start of the year and it is a pretty simple one. When you are dealing with a four-team playoff, five power conferences and the highly unlikely situation where a "group of five" team could crash the party, you are assured that at least one conference is going to be left pissed off at the end of the season and see its champion left on the outside, looking in. We have now gone through six full cycles of the College Football playoff and to nobody's surprise, the SEC and ACC have seen their champion go to the game in all six seasons while the Big Ten and Big 12 have each sent teams four times (not always the champion, at least in the case of the Big Ten) and then the Pac-12 has gone twice and an "independent" (code word for Notre Dame) has gone once. Only 11 teams have gone to the playoff over those six years, all of them out of the Power Five structure with Alabama and Clemson each leading the way with five appearances apiece, Oklahoma up next with four and Ohio State behind that with three. As we look toward the next season, we know at least one conference is going to be left out, who is the most likely?

Which conference champion(s) will be left out of the College Football Playoff?

Washington was the last team from the Pac-12 to make the CFP and lost to Bama (USA Today Sports Images)

Kevin Noon: For the sake of being completely honest, we work very hard not to have the same answer when we do these pieces but this is going to be one where there really are one or two realistic answers, and while I write my response days before Griffin will get to his, I have a feeling we might end up at the same conclusion with the Pac-12. The Pac-12 has been a grand total of two times and has not been there since Washington went in 2016. The only win by the conference came in 2014 when the Oregon Ducks beat Florida State in the Rose Bowl before falling to Ohio State in Arlington (Texas) in the championship game. Since that 2016 run, it is not a case where the Pac-12 champion has been "just outside" of the field. In 2017 the top-ranked Pac-12 team was USC and the Trojans came in at No. 8. A year later and it was Washington as the No. 9 team, a spot behind Central Florida out of the AAC (Group of Five). 2019 was the closest shot with Oregon finishing 6th, but still firmly outside of the field. That takes us to this year. Several of the national publications are not exactly "bullish" on the Pac-12 this year. Athlon has Oregon preseason No. 10, their highest Pac-12 team in their rankings. The Sporting News is a little kinder to the Pac-12 with Oregon No. 6 but no other Pac-12 team above the No. 18 slot with Utah. NCAA.com also has Oregon No. 6, Southern Cal No. 19 and Utah and Arizona State both in the bottom of the top-25. To say that climbing from a No. 6 spot would be impossible would be inaccurate but it is not exactly a ton of praise for a league that has been left out of the playoff 67-percent of the time. While NCAA.com and The Sporting News each have the Big 12's top team ranked lower than the Pac-12, we have just seen historically that the Big 12 seems to have a higher ceiling, either because of the fact that so much west coast football goes unseen by much of the American public, the fact that names like Oklahoma and Texas resonate more than USC, Oregon and Washington these days or just the fact that so many people feel the football in the Big 12 is better than the Pac-12 at this day and time. Honestly, I really feel that Oklahoma's run atop the Big 12 could take a one-year hiatus this year, even though I think Spencer Rattler could be a dangerous quarterback in a long line of great Sooners QBs, but I am not sold that the conference won't eat its own all season long and this could be one of those years where the SEC gets two teams just because it feels so many years that several of the power brokers in college football seem to have that narrative dialed in.

Penei Sewell and the Oregon Ducks may be the Pac-12's best chance at a CFP berth in 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)