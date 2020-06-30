BuckeyeGrove - A national view: The hottest seat around?

We started our national conversation on Monday by talking about which conference will be the best from top-to-bottom and now we shift gears to focus on a list that nobody wants to be a part of. The college coaching profession has no shortage of highs and lows as one minute you can be hoisting a trophy from your biggest rivalry game or conference championship game to the next moment where you are out of work and looking for a new landing spot (and as a head coach, you generally have a healthy buy-out attached to that). Every year before the season starts, we always seem to be fixated on the coaches who have to "win or else" and talk of the coaching carousel is a 365-day-a-year passion for so many. Florida State, Ole Miss, Baylor, Boston College, Michigan State and Rutgers were just a few jobs that came open this offseason and have new coaches in place. There are more than a few programs that could have openings in 2021 if something does not turn around in a hurry. We make our picks for who we think is on the hottest of hot seats.

Which Power Five coach has the hottest seat?

Kevin Sumlin has had very few successes in his two years with Arizona ((AP Photo/Chris Coduto))

Kevin Noon: I won't rattle off a bunch of potential coaches who could be on this list outside of our early mention of Clay Helton at USC, not to take any thunder away from Griffin's pick that will be coming in a minute. It just really feels as if there are a lot of coaches in the Pac-12 that are in a bad spot and honestly I don't feel that anyone is in a worse spot than Kevin Sumlin at Arizona. Sure, everyone is expecting Helton to get USC to where the Trojans were once at and that expectation may make things seem to be worse, but at least Helton seems to have found some recruiting success in having his team in the top-five of the national recruiting rankings according to Rivals.com. At the time of writing this, Arizona was not even in the top-65 teams, meaning that the Wildcats were in the bottom half of all Division I-FBS teams. And to make matters worse, the Wildcats have not been able to keep much, if any, in-state talent home over the past couple of cycles. Arizona State is nowhere to be found in terms of the top-10 players in the state of Arizona and with only one of the top-10 still uncommitted (and likely heading to Arizona State), it is a bad look for the Wildcats. So what about on the field? Arizona is 9-15 under Sumlin, 6-12 in a Pac-12 that is not exactly the most competitive Power Five league in college football. While at Texas A&M, Sumlin was good for at least seven wins in all of his six seasons with the Aggies even though the bloom started to come off the rose with a 7-5 season in his final year (Sumlin left before the bowl game) and eventual move to the Pac-12. Sumlin still has a solid overall record as a head coach with a 95-58 mark between Houston, TAMU and Arizona but going into year-three with no real success to speak of and all the talk of being a great recruiter with the "swagcopter" that he used to tout while recruiting for the Aggies... well, that has all come to a crash landing and barring some sort of major run in the Pac-12 South, 2020 really could be Sumlin's final year with the Wildcats.

Tom Herman's Longhorns suffered a setback in 2019 with losses to unranked TCU and Iowa State. (Getty Images)