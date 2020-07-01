BuckeyeGrove - A national view: My must-watch game (outside of the B1G)

As long as we don't see some major alteration to the 2020 football schedule, there are a lot of games not involving Big Ten teams that should generate a lot of interest in Big Ten country and well as the rest of the nation. We know that the Big Ten will have its annual games like Ohio State versus Michigan and Ohio State versus Penn State and that the non-conference will offer up games like Michigan versus Washington, Wisconsin versus Notre Dame (Green Bay), Penn State versus Virginia Tech and of course Ohio State at Oregon. But taking all of those off the table, what else is out there? There will be some games that make the list because it is a clash of two titans and others will make the list because of other reasons (don't tell us for a second you won't watch the Egg Bowl this year or at least any press conference involving Lane Kiffin of Ole Miss and Mike Leach of Mississippi State). We each focus on one game this year outside of the conference that has our attention.

Excluding games involving Big Ten teams, what game are you most looking forward to?

Kevin Noon: UGA at Alabama, Sept. 19 This is probably not fair to Griffin, but I wrote first and I had first choice of games here and I took it. This game will match up likely the best team from the SEC West and the SEC East and very well could be a preview of a game we will see again in Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. A loss here won't hurt a team in its pursuit of a divisional title but a loss here certainly won't help in the College Football Playoff race, even if we truly believe that one loss for a top, top team will knock them out of playoff consideration, provided they are able to win their conference championship (and being in the SEC does not hurt, a league that does not have to worry about being left out of the CFP barring complete pandemonium). Alabama holds a 40-25-4 edge in this series and has won the last five games with two of the last four games taking place in the SEC Championship Game and one in the national championship. Even with all of that, the last time these two teams played in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) in 2007, it was the road Dawgs that came away with the win, a 26-23 win in overtime. Georgia held a 20-10 lead in the 4th quarter, only to see Alabama score the last 10 points and force the extra period. Alabama would put a field goal on the board in its half of overtime before UGA would win it when Matt Stafford found Mikey Henderson on a 25-yard, one-play drive. We should all be so lucky to get a game like that this time around. Nick Saban has never lost to one of his assistants and Kirby Smart would like to be the first to breakthrough.

Griffin Strom: Clemson at Notre Dame, Nov. 7

When Trevor Lawrence faces Notre Dame for the second time, it may be a tougher challenge than the first go around. (AP Photo)