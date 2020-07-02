BuckeyeGrove - A national view: Impact freshman for 2020?

A national view: Impact freshman for 2020?
Being a site that covers recruiting heavily, you really think we would completely ignore our bread and butter? One of the most exciting parts of college football is the cyclical nature of rosters with a very finite amount of time that a player can spend on a team.
The downside of that is that you better not get too attached to a player because just as soon as you are fully on board with a Chase Young or JK Dobbins, the NFL calls and it is time for the next player to step up in that role.
Ohio State is coming off of quite a year of recruiting and has several players who could be considered for this list including guys like Julian Fleming at wide receiver. But with guys like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson coming back and a second-year Jameson Williams promising to be a bigger part of the offense, there are so many passes thrown in a game.
So this is not as easy as going up-and-down the Rivals250 and just picking a top player without doing a little research to see who has a clear path to the field or at least one that is not completely congested.
Some positions are easier to find the field with as well, with some spots just lending themselves to rolling players in-and-out whereas for a quarterback, you really have to prove that you are 'the man' to be able to surpass everyone else as a true freshman.
Who will be the most impactful true freshman this year? We take a couple of swings at this one.
Who will be the most impactful true freshman at a Power Five program this season?
Kevin Noon: There are a lot of great players at the top of that class of 2020 but you have to really know something if you are ready to put Bryce Young in ahead of Mac Jones (even though that could happen if Young proves to be the better option) at quarterback at Bama or predicting that Elias Ricks is going to step in and have a Derek Stingley Jr. type of season in year one against LSU.
National number one player Bryan Bresee will see playing time on the Clemson defensive line but as an interior lineman, will he really flash immediately? That may be too soon for him, but remember that name.
No, I am going to go with Noah Sewell at Oregon, even if he is ranked two spots behind fellow Ducks freshman Justin Flowe.
Noah is the younger brother of current Ducks star Penei Sewell and while having that family tie is not going to do anything to give him a leg up when it comes to getting on the field, you better believe that he has been watching the Ducks and the Ducks have been watching him for quite some time.
There is not going to be a clear path to the starting role for the younger Sewell and he might not even see a ton of time early in the season but I have a feeling that he will be in situationally at first and then the Ducks will find that they cannot get the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder that moves like a guy a fraction of the size... oh, and he can play offense too.
It is going to be tougher sledding in college football than it was in Orem (Utah) but nobody is going to want to bring this guy down on offense if the Ducks have a couple of pages of the playbook with him on offense.
There are some other names in the top-25 players in then nation that would be safer bets and if we go back and review this list after the 2020 season, I am either going to look like a genius or an idiot.... I am hoping for the genius praise, just not in week two when the Buckeyes travel to Eugene (Ore.) to take on the Ducks. Ohio State fans will just be hoping that Sewell will get on the field once the Buckeyes have this game in hand.
Griffin Strom: In the past five years, it's become increasingly rare that the No. 1 running back recruit in the country would go anywhere besides Alabama or Georgia, and at first, it looked like the trend would continue with five-star Texas product Zach Evans.
But instead, the one-time Georgia commit wound up closer to home after a recruitment that wasn't without its twists and turns, as Evans became the highest-rated prospect in the history of TCU football.
The No. 13 overall recruit in the class of 2020 fell into Gary Patterson's lap in Forth Worth, Texas, and the Evans has the potential to produce from the get-go for the Horned Frogs.
The program has endured a rough past couple of seasons, going just 12-13 combined in 2018 and '19, and production by any one running back has taken on a similar trajectory.
TCU hasn't produced a 1,000-yard rusher since 2016, and last year's rushing leaders Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua will not be back in 2020.
Evans, who possesses great size at 6-feet-tall, may be just what the doctor ordered for Patterson and TCU to jump start an offense that finished No. 62 in the country in total yards per game in 2019.
He won't be a surefire starter in week one though, as Evans didn't even commit to TCU until May, and the circumstances surrounding the virus can't be beneficial for any first-year player entering a program.
Evans is far more highly touted coming out of high school than the other backs on the roster, but he will still have to compete with redshirt freshmen Darwin Barlow and Daimarqua Foster, who have the advantage of a year in the system.
Talent-wise, Evans has the ability to be a breakout star as a freshman, but to do so, he'll likely need to keep the issues that led to a controversial recruitment in the rearview mirror.