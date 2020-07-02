BuckeyeGrove - A national view: Impact freshman for 2020?

Being a site that covers recruiting heavily, you really think we would completely ignore our bread and butter? One of the most exciting parts of college football is the cyclical nature of rosters with a very finite amount of time that a player can spend on a team. The downside of that is that you better not get too attached to a player because just as soon as you are fully on board with a Chase Young or JK Dobbins, the NFL calls and it is time for the next player to step up in that role. Ohio State is coming off of quite a year of recruiting and has several players who could be considered for this list including guys like Julian Fleming at wide receiver. But with guys like Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson coming back and a second-year Jameson Williams promising to be a bigger part of the offense, there are so many passes thrown in a game. So this is not as easy as going up-and-down the Rivals250 and just picking a top player without doing a little research to see who has a clear path to the field or at least one that is not completely congested. Some positions are easier to find the field with as well, with some spots just lending themselves to rolling players in-and-out whereas for a quarterback, you really have to prove that you are 'the man' to be able to surpass everyone else as a true freshman. Who will be the most impactful true freshman this year? We take a couple of swings at this one.

Who will be the most impactful true freshman at a Power Five program this season?

Noah Sewell steps into a great role with the Oregon Ducks (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Kevin Noon: There are a lot of great players at the top of that class of 2020 but you have to really know something if you are ready to put Bryce Young in ahead of Mac Jones (even though that could happen if Young proves to be the better option) at quarterback at Bama or predicting that Elias Ricks is going to step in and have a Derek Stingley Jr. type of season in year one against LSU. National number one player Bryan Bresee will see playing time on the Clemson defensive line but as an interior lineman, will he really flash immediately? That may be too soon for him, but remember that name. No, I am going to go with Noah Sewell at Oregon, even if he is ranked two spots behind fellow Ducks freshman Justin Flowe. Noah is the younger brother of current Ducks star Penei Sewell and while having that family tie is not going to do anything to give him a leg up when it comes to getting on the field, you better believe that he has been watching the Ducks and the Ducks have been watching him for quite some time. There is not going to be a clear path to the starting role for the younger Sewell and he might not even see a ton of time early in the season but I have a feeling that he will be in situationally at first and then the Ducks will find that they cannot get the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder that moves like a guy a fraction of the size... oh, and he can play offense too. It is going to be tougher sledding in college football than it was in Orem (Utah) but nobody is going to want to bring this guy down on offense if the Ducks have a couple of pages of the playbook with him on offense. There are some other names in the top-25 players in then nation that would be safer bets and if we go back and review this list after the 2020 season, I am either going to look like a genius or an idiot.... I am hoping for the genius praise, just not in week two when the Buckeyes travel to Eugene (Ore.) to take on the Ducks. Ohio State fans will just be hoping that Sewell will get on the field once the Buckeyes have this game in hand.

Zach Evans led North Shore High School to two state titles in Texas, and could make an impact at TCU from jump. (Rivals.com)