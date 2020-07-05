BuckeyeGrove - A national view: If not a QB, who wins the Heisman?

We wrap up this week-long national view series by talking about the ultimate individual award in college football. the Heisman Trophy. Nine of the last 10 winners of the Heisman have been quarterbacks, only Derrick Henry broke the streak in 2015 by earning close to 66-percent of the Heisman votes. This didn't always just come down to the nation's top quarterback, the first three awards went out to non-QBs with Davey O'Brien checking in as the first QB to win the award in 1938 with a little better than 29-percent of the vote. Since 2000, only three non-QBs have won the award and all three of those winners were running backs (and that includes Reggie Bush and his vacated award). When was the last time a non QB or RB won the award? That would be 1997 when some guy named Charles Woodson edged out Peyton Manning, a quarterback, for the award. So, it is probably a safe bet that the award this year will go to a quarterback with both Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence on the short list of potential winners. But what if we took the quarterbacks off the board, at least for this exercise? Who might be on top of the list if we told the QBs that they can have the Davey O'Brien Award. We take a swing at that scenario.

Excluding quarterbacks, who is your Heisman favorite?

Chuba Hubbard should have a big year in 2020 (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Kevin Noon: I seem to get bombarded with Heisman odds from various offshore betting sites, to the point that I don't really pay attention to them on the regular because there is little movement and I honestly am not going to write a story each and every update. I did dig up an old list from earlier this year that was put out by the William Hill Sportsbook, and that list had QBs in the top-seven spots and after that you saw a pair of running backs with Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) and Travis Etienne (Clemson) make the list. Those who have been part of the site over the last couple of years know that our parent group at Yahoo Sports has a College Fantasy Football game and yours truly took first place in his league this past year, riding on the hot hand of Hubbard at running back. For those who don't watch college football like it is their job (it is my job), let me tell you a little bit about this talented running back. He rushed for 2,094 yards last season, 21 scores and had an average carry of 6.4 yards. Hubbard had at least 100 yards per game in every game but one, an eight-carry for 44 yard game against McNeese State out of Division I-FCS. Hubbard had four games where he went over 200 yards, scored at least one touchdown on the ground in all of his games but two, and in most of these games, did this at fewer than 30 carries (he did have four games where he eclipsed the 30-carry mark). Oklahoma State has a pair of talented receivers with Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner, but make no mistake, this team is going to win or lose based on what Hubbard does, or does not do. I really don't expect a non-QB to be invited to New York in December (if they even have an in-person celebration this year) but even when it comes to a list of finalists, which is based on early vote totals, I think it will all be quarterbacks, but once we see the full vote totals, I expect Hubbard to be the non-QB to stand atop the vote totals.

In his three-year Clemson career, Travis Etienne averages 7.8 yards per carry. (Getty)