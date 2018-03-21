Breaking down the numbers for the returning wide receivers for Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State gets all of its wide receivers back for the 2018 season.
So what does that mean in terms of production?
While the Buckeyes will likely always be a run first offense under Urban Meyer, there's no shortage of talent among the wide receiving corp for the upcoming season's games. Zach Smith might have his work cut out for him deciding just who gets the starting roles.
Nearly all of the likely starters have their own intrigue coming into a new year, while second-year players and freshman will get their chance at earning playing time. But by the numbers, what exactly can fans expect?
Johnnie Dixon's catch to touchdown ratio
Over a career that has spanned four seasons but has been fraught with injury, Johnnie Dixon has only made 25 catches.
On 32 percent of those catches, however, he's found the end zone. That is a staggering number. It's even more staggering when compared to some other notable Ohio State receivers and prominent pass catches at the college levels over the courses of their careers.
Michael Thomas - 15.9 percent
Devin Smith - 24.8 percent
Calvin Ridley (top-ranked wide receiver in the 2018 draft) - 8.5 percent
Randy Moss - 31 percent
Calvin Johnson - 15.7 percent
Clearly, these numbers do not tell the whole story, considering Dixon has played only a handful of snaps compared to the productive careers of the others. All had well over 100 receptions in their careers, while Dixon has just 25.
But that almost makes his total that much more interesting.
Dixon, if he is to replicate his pace exactly from last season this year, would finish his career with 43 receptions and 16 touchdowns. That scoring total is close to both Thomas and Ridley in half as many receptions.
After showing last year he can be a home run threat and a productive pass catcher, Dixon should pair nicely with whomever takes over at quarterback, especially if he continues to haul in touchdowns so frequently.
