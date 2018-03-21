COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State gets all of its wide receivers back for the 2018 season.

So what does that mean in terms of production?

While the Buckeyes will likely always be a run first offense under Urban Meyer, there's no shortage of talent among the wide receiving corp for the upcoming season's games. Zach Smith might have his work cut out for him deciding just who gets the starting roles.

Nearly all of the likely starters have their own intrigue coming into a new year, while second-year players and freshman will get their chance at earning playing time. But by the numbers, what exactly can fans expect?