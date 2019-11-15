COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the coming contest against Rutgers, the Buckeyes not only have the opportunity to add a 10th win to their season, but they may threaten the record books against a severely outmatched opponent. Coming into the game as massive favorites, Ohio State will most likely put the game away early. With the game being out of hand, here are a few single-game records to keep an eye on during the 60-minute game in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Points Scored

The Buckeyes have scored 76 points against Miami (Ohio) and 73 points against Maryland this season. In order to cross over into historical territory, the Buckeyes would need to reach the 80-point plateau, something they have not done since 1950. Obviously, the 128 points dropped on Oberlin will never be touched, but it is not outside the realm of possibility that the Buckeyes can threaten the second-highest scoring game. Ryan Day will have the starters out early, but Ohio State's backups should have no problem moving the ball and getting stops against a Rutgers team that lost to Maryland 48-7. Expect some quick touchdowns from the offense, and short-lived drives by Rutgers to help the scoring avalanche.



Top Scoring Games Date Opponent Points For Oct. 14, 1916 Oberlin 128 points Oct. 12, 1935 Drake 85 points Oct. 28, 1950 Iowa 83 points Oct. 1, 1904 Miami (Ohio) 80 points Oct. 29, 1892 Marietta 80 points

Total Offensive Yards

Out of all the records, this one has the best chance to be broken Saturday. In fact, three of Ohio State's top-five performances in terms of offensive yards have come since 2014. Also, the potent Ohio State offense just missed the fifth spot last week against Maryland, posting 705 yards in the game against the Terrapins. Ohio State will need to be able to run the ball strong late in the game in order to touch the record, as Day will more than likely refrain from passing late out of respect for his opponent.

Top Offensive Yard Outputs Date Opponent Yards Sept. 3, 2016 Bowling Green 776 yards Sept. 1, 2018 Oregon State 721 yards Sept. 27, 1930 Mount Union 718 yards Sept. 27, 1986 Utah 715 yards Sept. 27, 2014 Cincinnati 710 yards

Rushing Touchdowns

This goes hand-in-hand with number of points scored, but with the game being out of hand early, the Buckeyes will likely score touchdowns by way of their rushing attack late in the game. The six rushing touchdowns against Maryland is the high for the 2019 Buckeyes, but they will need to tally eight rushing touchdowns in order to tie the record that has been posted on three different occasions. The combination of J.K. Dobbins, Master Teague and Justin Fields should be able to produce against a Rutgers team that allowed five rushing touchdowns to Michigan. Dobbins and Teague have showed explosive-play tendencies that could go a long way in racking up quick rushing touchdowns to help scare the record.

Top Rushing Touchdown Totals Date Opponent Rushing TD Oct. 11, 1980 Northwestern 8 TD Oct. 28, 1978 Northwestern 8 TD Oct. 19, 1957 Indiana 8 TD Sept. 27, 1986 Utah 7 TD*

Completion Percentage

Dwayne Haskins and the Buckeyes came close to setting the high mark in this category last year against Rutgers. The Buckeyes were able to complete 30-of-33 passes that day, which tied the record set in 1961. It will be interesting if Day decides to try some things out, which could set up Fields for some incompletions, but given Ohio State's athletic advantage at the skill positions, Fields should have some open receivers. Chris Chugunov and Gunnar Hoak will also have to contribute to this statistic, but like Fields, they should be able to find an open receiver on almost every play.

Highest Completion Percentage (Minimum of 10 pass attempts) Date Opponent Comp/Attempts Percentage Oct. 7, 1961 UCLA 10/11 90.9% Sept. 8, 2018 Rutgers 30/33 90.9% Sept. 24, 1966 TCU 12/14 85.7*

The Last Time Ohio State...