A look at some of Ohio State's single-game records
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With the coming contest against Rutgers, the Buckeyes not only have the opportunity to add a 10th win to their season, but they may threaten the record books against a severely outmatched opponent.
Coming into the game as massive favorites, Ohio State will most likely put the game away early. With the game being out of hand, here are a few single-game records to keep an eye on during the 60-minute game in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Points Scored
The Buckeyes have scored 76 points against Miami (Ohio) and 73 points against Maryland this season. In order to cross over into historical territory, the Buckeyes would need to reach the 80-point plateau, something they have not done since 1950. Obviously, the 128 points dropped on Oberlin will never be touched, but it is not outside the realm of possibility that the Buckeyes can threaten the second-highest scoring game.
Ryan Day will have the starters out early, but Ohio State's backups should have no problem moving the ball and getting stops against a Rutgers team that lost to Maryland 48-7. Expect some quick touchdowns from the offense, and short-lived drives by Rutgers to help the scoring avalanche.
|Date
|Opponent
|Points For
|
Oct. 14, 1916
|
Oberlin
|
128 points
|
Oct. 12, 1935
|
Drake
|
85 points
|
Oct. 28, 1950
|
Iowa
|
83 points
|
Oct. 1, 1904
|
Miami (Ohio)
|
80 points
|
Oct. 29, 1892
|
Marietta
|
80 points
Total Offensive Yards
Out of all the records, this one has the best chance to be broken Saturday. In fact, three of Ohio State's top-five performances in terms of offensive yards have come since 2014. Also, the potent Ohio State offense just missed the fifth spot last week against Maryland, posting 705 yards in the game against the Terrapins.
Ohio State will need to be able to run the ball strong late in the game in order to touch the record, as Day will more than likely refrain from passing late out of respect for his opponent.
|Date
|Opponent
|Yards
|
Sept. 3, 2016
|
Bowling Green
|
776 yards
|
Sept. 1, 2018
|
Oregon State
|
721 yards
|
Sept. 27, 1930
|
Mount Union
|
718 yards
|
Sept. 27, 1986
|
Utah
|
715 yards
|
Sept. 27, 2014
|
Cincinnati
|
710 yards
Rushing Touchdowns
This goes hand-in-hand with number of points scored, but with the game being out of hand early, the Buckeyes will likely score touchdowns by way of their rushing attack late in the game. The six rushing touchdowns against Maryland is the high for the 2019 Buckeyes, but they will need to tally eight rushing touchdowns in order to tie the record that has been posted on three different occasions.
The combination of J.K. Dobbins, Master Teague and Justin Fields should be able to produce against a Rutgers team that allowed five rushing touchdowns to Michigan. Dobbins and Teague have showed explosive-play tendencies that could go a long way in racking up quick rushing touchdowns to help scare the record.
|Date
|Opponent
|Rushing TD
|
Oct. 11, 1980
|
Northwestern
|
8 TD
|
Oct. 28, 1978
|
Northwestern
|
8 TD
|
Oct. 19, 1957
|
Indiana
|
8 TD
|
Sept. 27, 1986
|
Utah
|
7 TD*
Completion Percentage
Dwayne Haskins and the Buckeyes came close to setting the high mark in this category last year against Rutgers. The Buckeyes were able to complete 30-of-33 passes that day, which tied the record set in 1961.
It will be interesting if Day decides to try some things out, which could set up Fields for some incompletions, but given Ohio State's athletic advantage at the skill positions, Fields should have some open receivers. Chris Chugunov and Gunnar Hoak will also have to contribute to this statistic, but like Fields, they should be able to find an open receiver on almost every play.
|Date
|Opponent
|Comp/Attempts
|Percentage
|
Oct. 7, 1961
|
UCLA
|
10/11
|
90.9%
|
Sept. 8, 2018
|
Rutgers
|
30/33
|
90.9%
|
Sept. 24, 1966
|
TCU
|
12/14
|
85.7*
The Last Time Ohio State...
Rushed for over 400 yards: Oct. 1, 2016 (Rutgers)
Never punted in a game: Oct. 14, 2017 (Nebraska)
Held opponent to negative rushing yards: Sept. 1, 2012 (Miami (Ohio))
Scored on 10 consecutive possessions: Sept. 21, 2013 (Florida A&M)
Four players rushed for a touchdown: Oct. 1, 2016 (Rutgers)
Rushed and passed for over 300 yards: Sept. 1, 2017 (Oregon State)
Scored on the first offensive play: Oct. 27, 2000 (Penn State)