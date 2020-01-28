COLUMBUS, Ohio – As the Buckeyes search to find consistent success, the development of freshman guard D.J. Carton may go a long way in providing much needed playmaking and scoring at the guard position.

After watching Marcus Carr will Minnesota to a win against Ohio State, it was evident that Ohio State lacked something very important: a guard that can take over the game. While C.J. Walker has been able to provide experience and stability for the Buckeyes, it is Carton who has flashed the potential of dominating a game.

Carton is currently averaging 10.4 points per game on 47.7-percent shooting. The Iowa native is also dishing out 2.9 assists a game and hauling in an average of 2.8 rebounds in just under 24 minutes per game.

Through the first 12 games of his collegiate career, Carton was able to consistently impact the game for the Buckeyes, and the freshman was able to pour in 10-or-more points in eight of the games.