A hungry secondary has forced many turnovers during camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Throughout camp, the defense has been able to produce turnovers, and a mixture of philosophy and chemistry is responsible for the positive play.
Jeffrey Okudah will be going into his third season with Ohio State, and he credits the uptick in forced turnovers to an increased focus on making plays on the defensive end.
“When you hustle to the football, you kind of get all those loose balls, a lot of those tipped balls, and everyone is always punching at that football,” Okudah said.
The impact of Jeff Hafley seems to have resonated in a positive way for the secondary. Hafley has looked to simplify the game for his players, while also building an attack that will give offenses fits on Saturdays.
A simplified approach and change in scheme have also allowed the secondary to play faster and worry less about complex assignments.
The freedom has allowed the talented playmakers in the secondary to shine throughout fall camp. Among those ballhawks is Damon Arnette, who credits the defense’s increased productivity to the simplified nature of the unit’s approach.
“We’re just out there playing,” Arnette said. “We don’t have a lot of assignments to worry about. Defense should really be empty minded, go out there and knock somebody’s head off.”
Josh Proctor has forced the most turnovers throughout the camp, and his play has resonated with his fellow teammates.
“I think that he has like eight interceptions,” Okudah said on Proctor’s camp. “He’s really rangy. I think he’s really talented, and I’m excited to see him translate that to the game field.”
Although his exact role in the defense has not been released, it is certain that Hafley will struggle to keep Proctor off the field if his playmaking ability continues to be as dynamic as it has been throughout camp.
An increase in zone looks may also help the secondary track the ball and force more turnovers this season. The movement away from a system that relied heavily on press-man coverage was led by Hafley.
“It’s just allowed you to play with eyes on the quarterback,” Arnette said. “You can make a lot more plays like that, looking at the ball, crosses, everything.”
For Hafley, the combination of technique and chemistry has allowed the secondary to become a unit that can make plays at a high level.
“This group is close,” Hafley said. “They have done an unbelievable job here of getting the right people, gelling this thing together. There is nothing like that.”
Less than a year removed from a season in which the defense looked confused more times than it looked dominant, the mood around the unit has completely changed. Instead of appearing to be a liability, the secondary appears to be a great strength for the Buckeyes entering the season.
In order to develop a new mindset, the 2019 team has put last season in the rearview mirror.
“Click the reset button, forget it,” Arnette said. “Don’t even think about last year. Don’t even think about it, because the bullets are back.”
Last year’s defense would finish 51st in the country in scoring defense and 28th in turnovers forced.
The mentality to move on from last season does not mean the defense won't be playing with a chip on its shoulder.
Okudah noted that there is a determination to prove that the defense can be dominant once again.
“Saturday (August 31) is the first chance we have to show we are out looking for redemption,” Okudah said. “Saturday is the first day to put it on tape. We know how we’ve performed on the practice field, but if you can’t translate it to the game field, it really has no effect, or it doesn’t mean anything.”