COLUMBUS, Ohio – Throughout camp, the defense has been able to produce turnovers, and a mixture of philosophy and chemistry is responsible for the positive play.

Jeffrey Okudah will be going into his third season with Ohio State, and he credits the uptick in forced turnovers to an increased focus on making plays on the defensive end.

“When you hustle to the football, you kind of get all those loose balls, a lot of those tipped balls, and everyone is always punching at that football,” Okudah said.

The impact of Jeff Hafley seems to have resonated in a positive way for the secondary. Hafley has looked to simplify the game for his players, while also building an attack that will give offenses fits on Saturdays.

A simplified approach and change in scheme have also allowed the secondary to play faster and worry less about complex assignments.

The freedom has allowed the talented playmakers in the secondary to shine throughout fall camp. Among those ballhawks is Damon Arnette, who credits the defense’s increased productivity to the simplified nature of the unit’s approach.

“We’re just out there playing,” Arnette said. “We don’t have a lot of assignments to worry about. Defense should really be empty minded, go out there and knock somebody’s head off.”

Josh Proctor has forced the most turnovers throughout the camp, and his play has resonated with his fellow teammates.

“I think that he has like eight interceptions,” Okudah said on Proctor’s camp. “He’s really rangy. I think he’s really talented, and I’m excited to see him translate that to the game field.”

Although his exact role in the defense has not been released, it is certain that Hafley will struggle to keep Proctor off the field if his playmaking ability continues to be as dynamic as it has been throughout camp.

An increase in zone looks may also help the secondary track the ball and force more turnovers this season. The movement away from a system that relied heavily on press-man coverage was led by Hafley.

“It’s just allowed you to play with eyes on the quarterback,” Arnette said. “You can make a lot more plays like that, looking at the ball, crosses, everything.”