COLUMBUS, Ohio – As Ryan Day officially begins his career at the helm on Saturday, let’s look back at the opening games for different coaches throughout Ohio State’s history. Dating back to 1951, first-year coaches are 5-0 in season openers. In these games, the Buckeyes have never allowed more than 14 points, and the offense has only been held under 26 points one time. During Urban Meyer’s suspension in 2018, Day would lead the Buckeyes to a 3-0 record as the interim coach. In his first game against Oregon State, the Buckeyes won 77-31.

Woody Hayes and Bo Schembechler exchanging words. (AP Images)

Woody Hayes would begin his 28-year career as Ohio State’s head coach with a 7-0 win against Southern Methodist in 1951. The only score would come on a 21-yard pass in the second quarter. The Buckeyes would finish with a 4-3-2 record that season. Hayes’s team would hold opponents to only 11.6 points per game, but the offense was only able to post 12.1 points a game that season. Hayes would finish his career with a 205-61-10 record at Ohio State.

Earle Bruce giving direction from the sideline. (Associated Press)

Earle Bruce would lead the Buckeyes into the 1979 season, and he would open the season with a 31-8 victory over Syracuse. The Buckeyes would dominate the Orange on the ground with 383 rushing yards. The Buckeyes would jump out to a 21-0 lead by halftime and never look back. Bruce would go on to win his first 11 games at Ohio State, marching the Buckeyes to the top of the AP poll. A one-point loss against USC in the Rose Bowl would ruin the perfect season, however. The 1979 Buckeyes would rank inside the top 10 for scoring offense and defense. The offense would post 32.5 points a game while the defense only surrendered 10.5 points a contest. Bruce would finish his nine years with Ohio State with an 81-26-1 record. The Buckeyes would begin the 1988 campaign under John Cooper with a 26-9 win against Syracuse. After falling behind 3-0, the Ohio State would score 17 unanswered points in the second quarter. The Buckeyes would gain 306 yards to Syracuse’s 275 yards. Cooper’s team would not commit a penalty or cough the ball up the entire game. Despite a disappointing 4-6-1 season for the Buckeyes, the win against Syracuse proved to be very impressive. The Orange would finish with a 10-2 record and ranked 13th in the AP poll. The Buckeyes would finish with a 2-5-1 record in the Big Ten. The offense would average only 20.8 points a game and allow 25.7 points a game. Cooper would finish his 13-year tenure with Ohio State with a 111-43-4 record.

Jim Tressel and Terrelle Pryor celebrating a Rose Bowl victory. (Associated Press)

In 2001, Jim Tressel captured a 28-14 victory against Akron in his opening game as Ohio State’s head coach. The Buckeyes would accumulate 525 yards of offense, but three turnovers allowed the Zips to keep the score close. Steve Bellisari threw for 246 yards and two touchdowns in the opener. The defense held Akron to only 248 total yards. The season would not go to plan, however, as the Buckeyes would drop their next game against fourteenth-ranked UCLA on the road. The offense would struggle to be exceptional all year, and the 26 points a game would rank 62nd in the country. The defense would hold opponents to only 20.3 points each game, but the Buckeyes would finish with a 7-5 record (5-3 Big Ten). The season would end with a 31-28 loss in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina. Tressel would finish his career after 10 seasons with a 106-22 record at Ohio State.

Urban Meyer leading his team into a skull session. (Scott Stuart)