BuckeyeGrove - A final rewind of Southern Swing 2021

It has only been a week since we finished up our annual Southern Swing tour around the states of Texas, Georgia and Florida and as we finish up writing up stories, doing laundry and just being off the road for a minute, the work never stops.

With 30-plus video interviews shot and published, we had a lot of material to go through upon conclusion of the event. We heard great stories from so many great high school football players that while we posted entire video interviews, we did not get a chance to highlight every great quote that we got.

So with the benefit of time on our side, we had a chance to go back and re-listen to a few of the interviews and while we did not get to each and every one of them, we did go through the majority and have some of the better quotes from the event and have them in this collection of quotes from Southern Swing 2021.

Check it out, relive some of the moments with us and count down the days until the big official visit weekends that will start in June.