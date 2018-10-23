COLUMBUS, Ohio-- In the wake of the 49-20 smackdown that the Purdue Boilermakers gave the Ohio State Buckeyes, there are plenty of things for head coach Urban Meyer and his coaching staff to work on moving forward with the last four games of the regular season and beyond. However, there was a perspective that was given from the winning coach Tuesday and it was something that Buckeye nation must listen to when looking in the mirror.

Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm went on a teleconference ahead of the Boilermakers' next opponent, but most of the questions that Brohm received were not about how to prepare for Michigan State, but rather how did they manage to beat the Buckeyes and beat them so handily?

What came next was Brohm giving an extremely detailed and respected assessment of Ohio State and the Boilermakers and how the game finished with the score that it did. Brohm said when Purdue got the early lead in a home night game with all the momentum, they would have to take some chances, because against a team like the Buckeyes, you can't take your foot off the pedal.

"We know that against Ohio State, if by chance we had a lead and we tried to sit on it they would come back and beat us," Brohm said. "We were aggressive in our approach in the second half. We found a way to hit a few big-chunk plays. I just think when that happened, our mojo and confidence got a little bit higher and theirs got a little bit lower."