Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s “A-Deck” provided inside scoop on a 2020 defensive line target, a pair of 2021 stars from the State Up North, insight on the hoops frosh, and a key connection between the Buckeyes and a talented recruit. This week we take a look at a new running back prospect on Ohio State’s board, chat with a pair of commits who took in the season opener, catch up with a newly offered receiver, and break down what we saw against Florida Atlantic, and what to expect from Cincinnati.