Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck gave some scoop about Ohio State’s pursuit of a top 50 prospect, as well as the latest on a couple of 2022 prospects that are high on the recruiting board.

This week I provide some intel on a new FutureCast pick for the Buckeyes and share what I’m hearing on five-star defensive back Tony Grimes.