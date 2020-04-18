With the country on lockdown due to COVID-19, I thought it would be fun to find new and creative ways to bring fans the information they want on Ohio State football, hoops, and recruiting, while also bringing together the BuckeyeGrove community in these trying times.

My solution was creating a live Q&A session for members of BuckeyeGrove to come onto an exclusive Zoom conference and ask anything they want to be answered, providing fairly unprecedented insider access to our loyal members. For those who couldn't make it, I recorded the session and will be posting the video on demand on our board after every live chat.

I'm going to be doing this on a regular basis and hope to see this grow as a platform, even beyond the quarantine period. Today, I introduce to you A-Deck LIVE, and am looking forward to connecting with the great members of BuckeyeGrove again next week.