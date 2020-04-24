With the country on lockdown due to COVID-19, I thought it would be fun to find new and creative ways to bring fans the information they want on Ohio State football, hoops, and recruiting, while also bringing together the BuckeyeGrove community in these trying times.

My solution was creating a live Q&A session for members of BuckeyeGrove to come onto an exclusive Zoom conference and ask anything they want to be answered, providing fairly unprecedented insider access to our loyal members. For those who couldn't make it, I recorded the session and will be posting the video on demand on our board after every live chat.

While the standard format will be Q&A for this series, I provided late notice on my availability this week, and decided to do a quick video with thoughts on round 1 of the NFL Draft last night, and it's impact on Ohio State's recruiting, for this week's video.

Next week we'll be back to Q&A format with plenty more notice (look out for the time we'll do it on Monday in The Horseshoe Lounge). For now, enjoy the below video, which we've made FREE this week. If you're not a member, be sure to try BuckeyeGrove out for FREE through September 5 by CLICKING HERE (offer expires after April 30).