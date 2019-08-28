News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-28 10:51:50 -0500') }} football Edit

A-Deck: Latest on a defensive line target, 2021 prospects, and hoops frosh

Alex Gleitman • BuckeyeGrove
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Welcome inside this edition of "A-Deck", your weekly insider look at everything Ohio State Buckeyes

Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s “A-Deck” provided inside scoop on the end of fall camp, as well as some tidbits on wide receiver recruiting. This week we take a look at a defensive line target, check-in on a pair of big time prospects from the “State Up North”, provide an update on the Ohio State basketball freshmen, and hear from a 2021 national recruit.

Lr7ndzltou0zxauiqfeg

