Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck had an update on top Ohio State 2020 target, looked at some underclassmen the Buckeyes are targeting, had buzz on a coaching candidate, and got some scoop on how the team felt with their College Football Playoff seeding.

This week, we look at the future of the defensive back room, analyze how the Buckeyes did in the Early Signing Period, and talk with a team source about the upcoming match-up with Clemson.