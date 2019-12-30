A-Deck EXTRA: Scoop on Yurcich's replacement
Welcome inside this EXTRA edition of "A-Deck", your weekly insider look at everything Ohio State Buckeyes
On Sunday night, news broke that Ohio State passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich had come to an agreement to be the next offensive coordinator at the University of Texas.
There are plenty of reasons that Yurcich is departing Columbus, and those will be discussed throughout the week, but attention has immediately turned to who his replacement on the Buckeyes' staff will be.
In this edition of A-Deck EXTRA, we share what we're hearing from reliable sources on who will replace Yurcich.
