Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck gave details on a new FutureCast for Ohio State and a receiver that may be flying under the radar for 2021.

This week I focus on the “defensive back dominoes”, and what Denzel Burke’s commitment to Ohio State means for the rest of the cycle in 2021 at the position.