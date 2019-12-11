Welcome back for another edition of “A-Deck” at BuckeyeGrove.com, presented by Infinit Nutrition, where I’ll bring you thoughts, what I’m hearing, inside scoop, tidbits, and more for Ohio State recruiting and team coverage, every Wednesday.

Last week’s A-Deck looked at an update on 2020 recruiting efforts, how OSU beating Michigan in Ann Arbor impacted prospects, and got some scoop on the team heading into the Big Ten Championship.

This week, we have an update on a top 2020 target, some scoop on a few underclassmen, buzz on a coaching candidate, and a look at how the team is feeling ahead of their Fiesta Bowl match-up with Clemson.